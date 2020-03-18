Q&A: How candidates will grow business in Gympie

IN THE lead-up to the March 28 council election, The Gympie Times put a number of questions to the region's candidates.

Today, the 30 men and women fighting for one of the nine seats on the next Gympie Regional Council reveal how they plan to grow business in Gympie.

All responses presented in divisional order, and in the sequence candidates' names appear on the ballot papers.

How do you plan to grow business in the Gympie region?

MAYORAL

Glen Hartwig

A KEY to business growth is a change in attitude and focus. Council needs to streamline the planning process but firstly needs to change the organisational culture to one of service. We need to approach business opportunities with the view of 'how can we help this business be successful' not how can we hinder. If you provide a positive, helpful environment where business is supported you will attract growth to the region.

Mick Curran

WE HAVE, during this term, been successful in approving major growth for existing businesses. We also run programs and initiatives, which give local businesses the opportunity to enhance their current business activities. It is a fact that unemployment in this region has reduced from over 10% in 2015 to 6.7% at the last quarter. Council has played our role in reducing unemployment. But it is also important to acknowledge some businesses are operating in a rapidly changing environment. Retail for instance is being adversely affected by online shopping. Council will continue to facilitate initiatives to assist businesses under my leadership.

Tim Jerome

AS A council we can offer incentives for new businesses to come to our region. One of the initiatives that other councils use is waving set up costs that council charge new businesses. In my business dealings and the way I live my life is by giving a bit to get back in return. If a business is going to pump money into our Region, then we need to be doing out utmost to entice them and keep them.

DIVISION 1

Jess Milne

ALL businesses regardless of size need a culture of facilitation not regulation. Ensure small business start-ups and existing business expansion is supported and not bound in red tape. Applicants are provided clear and achievable requirements with advice on suitable alterations to applications, so they are successful. Attraction of big business via suitable land identification, inclusive future planning schemes and a 'what would it take' attitude to secure large employment ventures. Support offered to existing big businesses to expand.

Ash Little

IT IS very clear that the procedures and processes within the planning and development department are failing our region. I will work to reviewing these processes, simplifying procedures and ensuring staff are adequately trained to support business growth. If a question is posed, find the answer to assist the applicant, not deter them. Suitably trained staff will encourage and work with applicants to promote GRC as a business-friendly region. Minimise costs to maximise business growth.

Mark McDonald

LOWER the level of assessment for healthcare services in the local centre zone at the coast, makes it easier to set up this kind of business. Lower the level of assessment for home-based businesses in the district centre zone acknowledging that there are a number of established dwelling houses in this zone. Change the zoning around Pinewood Ave, from district centre to low and medium impact industry to better support industrial development proposals in this area. Continue to support the Gympie gateway precinct, Gympie gateway to the north.

Phil Feldman

MY DIVISION relies on business not only supporting the immediate needs of residents but those attracting tourists. Business should consider "soft"/ small ecological impact (fishing, boat hire, surf/kayaking teaching tours, historical and cultural links, short stay visits, etc) as well as light industry such as repair facilities (boating and vehicles) and development of a Health Precinct in Rainbow Beach and Cooloola Cove. Larger more labour intensive (which would create larger number of jobs for locals and encourage immigration) could be offered incentives such as rates holiday or reductions for specific period if certain infrastructure and development conditions are met. Such larger operations could be located near Curra or similar, close to major transport routes and close to port and airport facilities for export and away from residential population suburbs.

DIVISION 2

Dolly Jensen

BY CUTTING red tape and making processes and applications easier to navigate. We need to encourage businesses - not wear them out so that they go to another town. When we have small business we have income and employment. It's important to look after them and help them.

Leonora Cox

WE NEED to offer incentives to businesses to encourage them to this region. Rates concessions, assistance through the planning and building application process, help to make it happen. Welcome them with open arms.

DIVISION 3

Mal Gear

I WILL support Business growth by making the process easier through our Planning Department. I Also would have a review of Infrastructure charges especially for a new business that wants to start in the Region. Gympie is perfectly positioned for increased business in the next 5-10 years so we want to make sure its viable and a straight forward process to make this happen.

Terry McMullan

I BELIEVE there should be a simple charter for the GRC when dealing with procurement and local business, LET's WORK TOGETHER. Council needs to show businesses in the region how to operate in the council environment. It needs to show and advise local businesses about the tender process. I would propose a premium, a weighted scale benefiting local business when tendering. Additionally, 'upskilling training for councillors and local government officers' in the 'art of local economic development' would help.

Shane Waldock

OVER its history Gympie has had to reinvent itself, from mining to agriculture, manufacturing to tourism. Each time new businesses seek an opportunity to invest here, they are faced by the challenge of red tape. At the service station I talk to people wanting to expand their business or looking to establish a new business but over and over I hear how the approval process through council is stopping them. That has to change.

Michiel Pratt

AS A small business owner, we need to remove the amount of red tape holding back development in the region. Council needs to encourage business to invest in our region, which will in turn drive jobs growth. Council should provide a checklist of requirements to potential applicants so that they know what conditions are to be met in order to lodge a successful development application. Council needs to cut the excessive costs of development application fees.

Colleen Miller

ENCOURAGING council to support local whenever possible - purchase locally, use local contractors. Council also needs to look at their attitude to new and existing businesses who want to set up or expand - be positive, supportive, encouraging. Removing barriers to business and community ideas can mean changing policies, cutting red tape, reducing fees and charges, and streamlining the whole process. Challenge the thinking of staff and officials that "this is the way it's always been done".

DIVISION 4

Bruce Devereaux

A PRO-ACTIVE planning department is core to that. And not just planning. The whole of council needs to be onboard with encouraging and even nurturing local businesses. I recognise we need rules and council needs to collect fees for certain things, but let's find that balance. There's no use collecting a substantial one-off fee from a small business if this ultimately makes them unviable meaning it's the last one you ever get off them.

Rae Gate

CURRENTLY council's economic development office has a prospectus and strategy which are informative for potential new businesses. This should also support the growth and success of local business as well as the relocation or establishment of new investment opportunities. I would support 'An Open for Business' attitude and encourage council to support the planning department to achieve this.

Daryl Dodt

I WILL continue to do what I have been doing. Over the past term we have seen a decrease in unemployment from over 10% to under 7%. We have seen visitation numbers steadfastly increasing since the Rattler returned. Business relies on people and retail relies on an experience. Gympie Regional Council has not borrowed one cent since 2009 and debt reduces yearly. Continued sound civic management, through maintaining and advancing the region's appeal, while reducing historical debt, will support business.

Wayne Sachs

BUSINESS growth is obviously integral to the economic development of the region and as such needs to be encouraged. Relaxing the planning scheme (where appropriate), reducing red tape and cutting application fees will encourage business growth. Once this occurs, the reputation of Gympie Regional Council as "business friendly" will ensure more growth occurs.

Council also needs to allocate more land for growth.

DIVISION 5

Rob Burns

I WOULD like to see some rebate or discount in fees and charges per every 5 jobs created. If a large company wanted to move into the region bringing with it 20 or 30 jobs they should be encouraged and rewarded, on top of that you would have development and construction and don't forget smaller businesses are one of the biggest employers of the country so why should we be making it hard for them to grow.

Dan Stewart

WITH the development approval process there needs to be a cultural change so that businesses are helped to work through objections. Rather than continue with the highly constrained land around Kybong, Council needs to pursue the development of large-scale industrial land around the quarries between Curra and Gunalda. Council can also encourage more value adding and the processing of waste from further south as part of the circular economy.

Chelle Dobson

I WOULD be working with my fellow councillors to review and change the culture and focus of the Planning Department to a more business friendly approach. We need to be encouraging new businesses to come to this area and existing businesses to expand. This can only happen if the council is not only seen to be, but is, more accommodating to businesses needs. There are also suitable options for a large Industrial Estate.

DIVISION 6

Hilary Smerdon

IN MY opinion, business and development have been stifled in the last few years. We need to make it known that this region wants new business to invest here and we need to support the businesses that are already here. We need to identify and develop more industrial land and make procedures easier and quicker to establish a new business or continue in an existing business. Incentives need to be found, whether is rate relief, a lowering of development fees, something to make it more attractive to come to this region.

Brian Thomas

I will support business growth by a buying local, employing local contractors and staff for all local projects. I will also look at the planning departments ability to move on major and small projects i.e. being shovel ready and responding to the different circumstances of all sectors of the communities, rural and urban.

Mikki Lawson

Cut unrealistic red tape

DIVISION 7

Donna Reardon

I would look at a more user-friendly, customer service and small business-orientated Planning and Development Department. Encourage access to more industrial land for business development. This is crucial for our expanding region, to facilitate local job creation for our unemployed. Tourism; we need to capture more of this market share that is the tourist dollar. Make people stop and want to spend time here in this diverse region.

Bob Leitch

By ensuring there is good and efficient planning and infrastructure in place which encourages growth. I was supportive of engaging a senior project manager as part of economic development, to assist in applications.

Warren Polley

There is a negative perception that Gympie is in no-man's land between the Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast. In fact, it is a great advantage as it expands our marketplace from 45,000 local residents to an audience of 450,000 within one hour of our doorstep. I will be unapologetically pro-business. I want to make the introduction of new business into the region frictionless.

DIVISION 8

Bob Fredman

Our council's role in business growth is to provide the right environment. That means good value for their rates, and fair and reasonable town planning conditions when businesses want to establish or expand. It is also important that council enables growth in our residential sector, because new houses create turnover for many of our small businesses, such as builders and tradies. To this end, we could facilitate more rural residential development; this type of living appeals to families with good incomes, like FIFO workers.

Trent Mitchell

I aim to push forward and hopefully amend the current structure which seems to be telling people the problems but not giving positive solutions to the problems. I believe in helping and supporting start up business's and giving them the best chance to become valuable employers

Lyndall Ensbey

Cut the layers of Council documentation to encourage new applications. There is an urgent need to provide subsidised training programs, engaging local key stakeholders, eg TAFE and the university, retired business people to help train, support and mentor new and existing business people.