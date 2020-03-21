Q&A: Candidates grilled on the Rattler’s future

The 30 election candidates have been grilled on how they plan to ensure the Rattler is a sustainable venture.

IN THE lead-up to the March 28 council election, The Gympie Times put a number of questions to the region’s candidates.

Today, the 30 men and women fighting for one of the nine seats on the next Gympie Regional Council reveal how they plan to grow business in Gympie.

All responses presented in divisional order, and in the sequence candidates’ names appear on the ballot papers.

Mayoral

Glen Hartwig

Firstly, we need to know the real independent figures and passenger numbers. You cannot move forward unless we gather all the real information and consider it in totality. I believe we may to need to streamline the services and reduce the cost of staff. Currently the rattler cost to the rate payer is around $40 for each passenger, and that is after they have paid for their ticket. This is not sustainable.

Mick Curran

The Rattler is a controlled entity of council and as such is managed by an independent board of industry experts in an unpaid role. We have seen over 150 volunteers ‘get on board’ to support this tourism initiative. Did the rattler cost more than expected, yes. However, the rattler is a significant part of our history, our heritage and more importantly our future. The rattler, as a tourism business has already seen over 45 000 passengers ride the service with 85% coming from outside our region. At a minimum, this business is value adding to our economy over $6.8 million dollars per year because of that visitation. It will get better. We must remain positive and I would urge residents to support the initiative, which will play a significant role in getting travellers off the Bruce Highway bypass and into our region.

Tim Jerome

I would need to see the actual financial figures and report concerning the Rattler to give an informed answer to this question. I think people will feel a lot more at ease when the report is finally released. Again, communication or the lack of is the problem in this area. If elected the first thing I would do is offer a free ride and information days to the residents of the Region to bring them on board.

Division 1

Jess Milne

With limited available and understandable information, sustainability suggestions are difficult to propose. While the concept of the Rattler is quite grand and it may have potential to be a viable venture, the maintenance and operational costs needs to be less than income. A short term enhancement could include trackside fun like spot the barrel cow (installation of barrel cows needed) or encouragement of trackside properties art trail to make the journey more interesting.

Ash Little

I support a full and thorough independent audit into the operation of The Rattler Company and all those employed on the Board of Directors.

My ongoing support for The Rattler would be highly dependent on ensuring it is financially viable moving forward with realistic costings over a five-to-10 year period.

I question if it may be financially beneficial to be sold off or leased to a private investor, rather than continue to be propped up by residents and ratepayers.

Mark McDonald

I believe the Rattler railway company is now in a strong position to be sustainable business.

Phil Feldman

First, I must investigate if the current model is viable.

We need to establish not only fixed costs but incidentals.

The decision would then be simple, just like any other business decision made by responsible leaders of any business organisation.

Not only the monetary decision (“bottom line” but also the intrinsic value to the community”).

Maybe another model of sound operation is the answer, be it a private venture, a shared private and public or whole public venture but an open and honest business report must be the basis of consideration.

Division 2

Dolly Jensen

Can we make the Rattler a sustainable venture? Do we throw good money after bad?

If we ever get to see the reports we might be able to make a decision and see what needs to change.

These big ticket items are best discussed around a table to try and nut out a solution.

Leonora Cox

I certainly don’t believe all possibilities have been exhausted.

One of the biggest drawcards for Puffing Billy is Thomas the Tank Engine Days, bringing 2000 people to the small town of Gembrook.

Is leasing out the cafe an option?

Maybe an annual Race The Rattler?

Reduce staff and increase volunteers, we all know there are related issues but let’s be brave and work through them.

I don’t disagree with closing it, but I don’t believe it’s a lost cause yet.

Division 3

Mal Gear

The Rattler has been up and running again for only 16 months and I think the Rattler Company is doing a great job to promote this heritage icon for the region.

Council could hold six monthly meeting’s with the board to get updated on the current state of play and present council with their forward plans and both parties could have some input for a sustainable future,

After two full years of operation I would then like to see the comparison of those first two years. So at this stage I would not change anything and let the Rattler Company do what they do best and after that two year cycle council could get a full review and then proceed from there.

Terry McMullan

I want to see the strategic plan, I want to see where the business wants to go, I would then suggest instead of working in isolation to surrounding business that it becomes the big brother the business that other businesses can grow from and with. Co-operation is what is needed. I would scale staffing numbers and ramp-up marketing. To integrate the expectations of the community with that of the business I would offer a more open communication base.

Shane Waldock

I remember when former Mayor Ron Dyne and MP David Gibson got local leaders together to look at how the community could save the Rattler.

Years on it’s now like it’s become a division of council with council staff refusing to release information about the Rattlers financial viability.

Like many people I want full transparency on the Rattler, if elected I would vote to release the project management report and reveal the full operating budget.

Michiel Pratt

The Rattler’s management need to be accountable for its operations and it needs to be run as a business with a view to making it profitable.

A plan needs to be implemented allowing for a transition period where Council withdraws its funding from the enterprise.

There are too many paid positions at the Rattler (currently 22 full-time equivalents) which need to be reviewed as it is doubtful that the current model will ever be profitable.

Colleen Miller

Until I knew the full picture and was privy to the report (which is yet to be seen), I couldn’t in good conscience make any decisions about the Rattler. However, I do believe it needs to stop being a burden on the ratepayer. Moving forward, if done correctly, I think it could be great for tourism, particularly once the bypass is completed.

Division 4

Bruce Devereaux

Firstly, I’d stop giving money and instead purchase bulk discounted tickets if they need financial assistance and give these out to ratepayers.

Not only would residents receive something substantive for their inflated rates, they’d also then become marketers with out of town friends because they could suggest taking them for a ride.

Second, less runs will give the appearance of carriages being fuller and therefore a successful attraction to tourists.

Rae Gate

The Rattler is certainly a draw card for tourists. I commend the volunteers who give of their time to support. The Rattler cannot continue in its present operation, it is not sustainable. Council has also committed further funds for maintenance over the next 10 years. The newly elected council will need to scrutinise the current model and determine how it can move forward minimising costs to reach profit or at least break even.

Daryl Dodt

In the same way that we make the library, or the parks, or the river walk, or the art gallery sustainable ventures, we ensure it is maintained and we continue to support it.

The Rattler has attracted 45,000 people so far and is growing in popularity.

What needs to change is that we all should consider the Rattler as a driver of economic development; not an expense but a necessary component of the big picture for Gympie’s future.

Wayne Sachs

This question is a difficult one for me, because I am not privy to detailed information on the issues.

I would need to read the Rattler report that is currently confidential in order to get a proper grasp of the issues the rattler faces.

When sustainability is mentioned, this should mean for the long-term, and this is the challenge for council.

Division 5

Rob Burns

The Rattler as is, can’t sustain itself, this has been evident for far too long.

I don’t want it to disappear but the council should not own it and should not bank roll it any more.

Let the enthusiasts run it voluntarily, no more money from ratepayers, no more blank cheques.

I believe it will never recoup what it owes us so, stop now.

Dan Stewart

As I doorknock some people stated that whether we like how much the Rattler cost, now we need to make it more viable.

I had already proposed a thorough review of the Rattler operations.

It would include how to trim costs, expand patronage, and develop services and events to attract more patronage.

My aim is for the Rattler to at least break-even operationally, including for regular maintenance such as sleeper replacement.

Chelle Dobson

Without having access to the Rattler Report and being able to analyse and cost any future investment it is difficult to commit an answer. There needs to be a full review of the Rattler business case and the operations to date before any decisions can be made about its future and Council’s commitment to it.

Division 6

Hilary Smerdon

The Rattler as it is will always be a great drain on the ratepayer and will take major changes to make it profitable.

At the moment staff costs are killing it and the only way is too make it nearly all volunteer run.

I think the number of trips needs to be rationalised and reduced to cut running costs.

This project was rushed too much, too many corners cut and the real cost will never be revealed.

In my opinion, in its present format it is doomed to fail.

Brian Thomas

The Rattler as part of our tourism industry it will experience a loss of patronage because of the downturn of tourism due to the coronavirus.

We need to adjust our management to meet the changes that are occurring, we must develop a new business strategy which meets the position we find ourselves in.

Mikki Lawson

I have no idea.

Division 7

Donna Reardon

Lateral thinking of promotional ideas, working with other districts to integrate each others attractions.

Promote our region nationally and internationally and over time the Rattler will become very successful for our region.

Also by doing this our small business will benefit and prosper. Increase the ride of the Rattler down the Mary Valley to our smaller townships.

But we need to see the real figures, cut the costs and streamline where it can, reassess and revise the business plan.

Bob Leitch

We have a board with much experience, our community needs to get behind this and support the rattler moving forward. There are unknown opportunities around this venture that people might seek. If the rattler brings people to our region, what else could be on offer?

Warren Polley

I will explore the minimal viable project to keep the Rattler sustainable without further cost of rate payer’s money.

Division 8

Bob Fredman

I believe if the Rattler is to survive it has to operate at minimal cost to ratepayers. The new management has to drive labour costs down, or win more patronage, and preferably both. I have already advocated that for various reasons there would be benefit in making Amamoor the preferred start point for most journeys. Many patrons come from the Sunshine Coast and inviting them to the Mary Valley first makes sense. We must find something that really works, or …

Trent Mitchell

The Rattler currently is a charity, which from the outside (not having a report) seems top heavy with expenses and wages, I like the idea of the train but we can’t afford the price to travel on it as a family, further more once it gets to Amamoor it doesn’t stop long enough for the towns people to gain many benefits.

If the above idea was carried out and rail carts ware added and a choice of the return journey later in the day I could see many benefits for all the small towns.

Lyndall Ensbey

There are avenues to sustain the Rattler especially given that millions have been expended on this project. Yearly vouchers could be issued to every rate payer to share with family and friends which would encourage visits to Gympie and provide other businesses with some income ‘spin off’. The financial activities of the Rattler must be available to its owners – the ratepayers and restructure of the staffing could very well reduce costs.