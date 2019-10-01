Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Logan’s answer to Steve Irwin Glenn ‘Ozzie Lawrence picks up a python at Logan Hospital.
Logan’s answer to Steve Irwin Glenn ‘Ozzie Lawrence picks up a python at Logan Hospital.
Offbeat

HANGRY? Snake catcher nabs three-metre bat-munching python

by Judith Kerr
1st Oct 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was definitely an emergency when Logan's answer to Steve Irwin, Glenn "Ozzie" Lawrence was called to Logan Hospital last week.

But this time, the patient was one of the slippery reptile varieties hanging around the front door of the hospital's emergency department.

OUR TOP SNAKE SUBURBS

Ozzie, known throughout Logan for being on hand to pick up all sorts of animals, said the 3m coastal carpet python was "very friendly" and possibly looking for a quick admission.

Ozzie said many people making their way into the hospital's emergency department had to sidestep the large reptile, who had been seen eating bats in the nearby gardens.

SUBSCRIBE FOR $1

bats pyhton snake steve irwin wildlife

Top Stories

    Gympie weather: Our last chance for rain this week

    premium_icon Gympie weather: Our last chance for rain this week

    News Drought breaking rain creeps up coast but quickly fades, despite deluge to the south and "snow to the north”

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:07 AM
    Historic tram makes final stop in hinterland

    premium_icon Historic tram makes final stop in hinterland

    Lifestyle Tram travel arrived in style in Pomona

    UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    premium_icon UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    News On Tuesday it was confirmed he had stood down from the position

    More wet on the way after 100mm rain, flash flooding

    premium_icon More wet on the way after 100mm rain, flash flooding

    Weather Severe storms drench the southeast coast