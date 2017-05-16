'Put your money where your mouth is'

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan yesterday welcomed the Federal Government's Budget commitment of $11.2 million to upgrade the intersection of the Bruce and Wide Bay Hwys at Bells Bridge.

READ MORE on the quest to make the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie safer

Mr O'Brien said the upgrade would improve safety at the intersection by separating traffic movements and allowing continuity of flow for southbound Bruce Hwy traffic.

About 12,100 vehicles use the intersection every day, including more than 2000 heavy vehicles.

The intersection currently can experience long delays during peak periods, which can cause some drivers to become impatient and take unnecessary risks, Mr O'Brien said.

"This upgrade will reduce delays for traffic turning right, improve travel times for freight and general traffic, and most importantly, make the intersection safer for all drivers,” Mr O'Brien said.

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the turn-off to Wide Bay Hwy from the Bruce Hwy earlier today.

More than 90% of the east-bound traffic on the Wide Bay Hwy turns right (south) at the intersection with the Bruce Hwy, heading towards Gympie.

"The number of vehicles travelling through Gympie has reached 25,000 each day and it is increasing. So I am continuing to push the importance of the Section D Cooroy to Curra project, as well as upgrades between Gympie and Maryborough, with Transport Minister Darren Chester,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The upgrade to the Wide Bay Hwy interchange is a much needed step forward in both safety and traffic management, and the good work must continue by fast-tracking the funding and construction of additional projects in Wide Bay to prevent more lives from being lost on this notorious stretch.”

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said the Federal Government had shown it was "absolutely committed” to making the intersection safer for drivers.

"Now it is time for the State Government to put its money where its mouth is,” Mr Perrett said.

"Last week the Minister called for funding from the Federal Budget for Queensland roads.

"Well here it is.

"The $11.2 million announced in last week's Federal Budget means that the major portion of the funding required has been put on the table.

"I have written to the Minster seeking support in the upcoming State Budget for a co-commitment to ensure that the project is completed.

"Under the usual funding arrangements the Federal Government is responsible for 80% of the costs of projects such as this and the State Government commits 20% towards the project.

"On that basis the State Government needs to contribute $2.8 million of the estimated total cost of $14 million for the project.

"In September last year I asked the Minister for Main Roads in a Question on Notice, and wrote to him asking for details on whether the State Government had any plans to improve the road safety aspects of the intersection prior to the completion of the Stage D Cooroy to Curra Gympie bypass upgrade of the Bruce Highway.

"The Minister advised that the State Government had not allocated any funding and that it was waiting on a commitment from the Federal Government.

"Well now the Federal Government has committed.

"So Minister no more talking - it is time the State Government showed us the money!” he said

stretch.”