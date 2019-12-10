Put your feet up and let this robot do all the work

This robo-vac may not be on your Christmas list . . . but it should be. Image: supplied

This robo-vac may not be on your Christmas list . . . but it should be. Image: supplied

Christmas isn't traditionally the time you give cleaning appliances as a gift. Husbands and wives could be slammed for their lack of thought in gifting such a mundane item.

But if someone gave me the new Deebot OZMO 950 for Christmas I'd be over the moon. And it's nothing but mundane.

Yep, it's a robot vacuum cleaning for which Ecovacs Robotics (who makes Deebot) is so well know. They pump out a few versions each year, each building on the tech smarts of the one before but this one is the flagship appliance. It's a sleek unit, thinner than ever and able to get under most pieces of furniture. But wait.

It vacuums AND it mops!

You heard me right. It knows when to use super suction on thick carpet, a little less on tiled/concrete floors and then busts out its mopping function on non-carpeted areas if instructed to do so by the app that powers it.

Its 240ml large water tanks and electronically controlled water pump controls the water flow speed, offering a smooth and consistent clean when tackling dirt or dried liquid on the floor without over or under damping the cleaning cloth.

I was sold.

The vacuum uses the Ecovacs home app and your smart home devices to use intelligent cleaning. Image: supplied.

My partner was sceptical. She's a tech nerd and didn't see how a device like this would make any difference to our day to day lives. We have a cleaner and for the last six weeks have asked her not to mop or vacuum our floors - which is predominantly tile but carpet in the bedrooms - while we put the OZMO 950 through its paces.

And it seems our house is just the kind of place where it excels.

Designed in part to cater to multi-level Australian homes, the new robot features Multi-floor mapping technology to scan and retain the floorplan of the different levels, leaving no floor missed. The DEEBOT OZMO 950 robots' upgraded Smart Navi™ 3.0 Laser Mapping and Navigation technologies also mean enhanced mobility for crossing obstacles and cleaning hard-to-reach areas, while the larger battery found in the DEEBOT OZMO 950 allows it to clean bigger homes in one charge by delivering up to 200 minutes of battery life.

The OZMO 950 maps your home for a more thorough clean. Image: supplied

That's enough battery power to clean a two story, four-bedroom Aussie home and then some.

And it's fulfilling the needs of Australian consumers.

"Ecovacs Robotics designed the DEEBOT OZMO 950 to meet growing consumer demand for a smarter, more affordable vacuum robot with premium features that include vacuuming, mopping and smart-home capabilities," said Karen Powell, Head of Australia and New Zealand for Ecovacs Robotics.

"Our combination of navigation technology, energy-efficiency, longer battery life for bigger homes, and a new design for the robot to enhance mobility and cleaning efficiency ensure a "Nothing Missed" experience, both in terms of home cleanliness and in the amount of quality time you can instead spend with the ones you love" Powell said.

And she's not wrong. True, the OZMO 950 can't get into every nook and cranny so you may have to give the corners or skirtings the odd sweep, but that's honestly the only fault I could find with it, and ergo the only manual work you'd need to do.

My tech nerd partner doesn't want to part with it. And our cleaner is enjoying the break.

Pop it onto your Christmas list . . .



The OZMO 950 retails for $999 and is available at JB Hi-Fi, Godfrey's, Appliances Online and Amazon.com.au

