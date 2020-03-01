Push to restore general business applauded as a good start

Letter to the Editor

CONGRATULATIONS to Shelley Strachan and Scott Kovacevic on their demands that general business be reinstated to the council’s meeting agendas (The Gympie Times, Saturday, February 22).

READ MORE: The numbers reveal the silence of councillors since the death of general business

The Gympie Times is campaigning for the new Gympie Regional Council to bring back general business.

Transparency has not been a characteristic of the recently concluded term of council.

So, the inclusion of general business as an agenda item should go some way toward addressing this problem.

#letthemspeak: Gympie council’s rules are not good enough

In Australia there has recently been an insidious erosion of democracy at every level of government.

Glen Hartwig, Tim Jerome, Mick Curran.

And it seems that we cannot rely on others to defend it. Last week the Federal Court ruled against the ABC for defending the rights of journalists to investigate and report the truth.

If we don’t defend the right to democracy at the local level we can hardly claim to deserve it anywhere else.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith.

As for CEO Bernard Smith’s cautionary advice that general business has “...sometimes been used as a forum for ‘’political point-scoring and as a form of theatre’,” I would argue that a bit of theatre would dramatically improve the experience of attendees, which at present is at best bearable and at worst insulting.

Of course, the Department of Local Government spokesman and the DLGRMA would say that it is not “ best practice” to include general business because they favour “ efficient executive - style government.”

That is what “best practice” means.

It can get a bit messy if you let the people in. You would think that with the problems in Ipswich, Logan and, indeed , local authorities Australia-wide, they would realise the importance of shedding some light on the operations of councils; of making them more open to public scrutiny.

We must not back off in our demands for this small window of insight into the management practices in the government of our region.

Merv Welch, The Palms