Push to fix notorious Gympie region bridge

A petition has been launched to fix the notorious Running Creek Bridge, which has been the site of numerous crashes over the years.

THE 40-year fight to fix a notorious Woolooga bridge is back in the spotlight ahead of the looming State election.

A petition calling for the upgrade of Running Creek Bridge has been relaunched by one of the residents who has been at the heart of the fight for years.

Sharon Turner said the bridge, about 17km northwest of Woolooga, has been the site of numerous crashes over the years.

The Running Creek Bridge is about 17km northwest of Woolooga. Photo: Denise Keelan

“There’s so many cars that go over the bridge every year,” Mrs Turner said.

“It’s lucky there hasn’t been a fatality.

“Google Maps sends people that way.

She said her own family had crashed there, and injuries and accidents dated back to “30 or 40 years ago”.

So far the petition has attracted more than 160 signatures in less than two days.

She said the biggest problem was the road becomes “very corrugated and vehicles are unable to safely negotiate the turn onto the bridge”.

Sharon Turner says the bridge has needed a safety upgrade for 40 years.

“Many end up going over the edge of the bridge and into the creek.”

It burned to the ground last December in a fire started by a car crash.

A temporary replacement was built but the accidents did not stop.

Mrs Turner said one early this year left even the tow-truck operator wondering how the driver escaped.

A close call at the notorious Running Creek Bridge early this year.

She is aware Transport and Main Roads is taking a close look at upgrading the bridge; the petition was to keep it front and centre with and centre with the State election at the end of the month.

“The bridge must be moved, and the road must have bitumen to ensure safe entry for vehicles from both directions,” she said.