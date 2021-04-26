Push to fix deadly Gympie region road picking up steam

A push for safety upgrades on two Cooloola Coast roads which have together recorded one crash every three weeks is picking up steam.

Rainbow Beach community stalwart Tony Stewart was last month preparing to launch a petition to push the State Government into action about the road between Gympie, Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay.

That petition is now live on the Queensland Parliament website, tabled by Mr Stewart and sponsored by Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

2019 Gympie Citizen of the Year Tony Stewart has been instrumental in bringing the petition forward.

As of Sunday night the petition had attracted 556 signatures since launching on March 30, with plenty of time still to go before it closes on September 30.

“Statistics show this road is the second most dangerous road in Wide Bay, marginally behind the Bruce Highway. There has been 14 deaths between 2011 and 2018 and 312 crashes between 2001 and 2019, equating to one crash every three weeks,” the petition description reads.

“Your petitioners, therefore, request the House to ensure the upgrade of the road from Gympie to Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach and to provide a proper and safe passage for residents and tourists as a matter of urgency.”

Last month it was revealed by the government’s own crash data that the stretch between Gympie and Tin Can Bay was the most dangerous non-Federal controlled road in the region; 14 people were killed in 13 crashes on the road between 2011-2018.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said in a letter sent to Mr Stewart in October 2017 the department was investigating putting stopping bays along the stretch to allow slower vehicles to pull over.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said last month it was investigating where new overtaking lanes could be installed on Tin Can Bay Rd, which already had several rest points.

You can read more or sign the petition here.