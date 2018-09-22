PUNTERS HEADACHE: Good race fields for Gympie Times race day

BIG PRIZES: Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill and The Gympie Times general manager Tracey McKean show off the commemorative coin to be won by the first 150 people through the gates.

"Racing Queensland is promoting harness racing to get it out there more," Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said.

"Most people just associate the gallops for racing and aren't overly familiar with the trots."

It will be a packed race meet with five thoroughbred and two harness races.

With seven races to be run, the first will be off at 12.50pm.

"It should be a good day, but it will be a bit of an earlier start to previous meets," Gill said.

"The first of the trots will be 4pm and the last 4.30pm."

Punters will have a tough time trying to back a winner, with competitive fields for each race.

"We are happy with the field, some full and some smaller ones," Gill said.

"They are all good competitive racing and it will be hard to pick the winners."

To celebrate The Gympie Times' 150th birthday there will be up to $1500 in prizes to be won.

Prizes include two nights at the Plantation Resort Rainbow Beach, two nights at Kingfisher Bay Resort, Fraser Island, Family Dreamworld Pass and Mia Bella Jewellery vouchers.

To be in the draw fill out the entry form from today's paper and take it with you to the races.

The entry barrel will be at the main stage area with a multi prize draw will take place from 4.05pm.

Ladies will have free entry and $10 for men.

The first 150 people through the gate will receive a complimentary GT150 commemorative coin.

Gates open at 11am.