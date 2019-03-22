Footy thugs face bans after sickening MCG brawl

AFL fans trade blows during a brawl at the MCG after the Carlton Richmond game.

THE brawlers involved in an ugly melee where punches were thrown at the MCG Thursday night could be banned from the footy, AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said.

In a violent incident which marred the season-opening match between Carlton and Richmond, up to six men traded blows as shocked onlookers watched on.

McLachlan flagged possible bans for the fans involved in the incident.

"Every person that comes to our game needs to feel safe. That behaviour is clearly unacceptable and there needs to be an accountability for the individual or individuals involved for their behaviour," he said.

"We have the power to issue banning notices and, clearly, I don't want to run ahead of it, but from what I have seen it would be hard to see how we would want that person that I saw in a Richmond jumper - and maybe there are others - coming to the football for a period of time."

AFL spokesman Jay Allen said the AFL's integrity unit was working with Richmond and Carlton to identify the patrons and a decision on banning notices would be made following the unit's investigation.

The MCC also issued a statement saying a decision on banning those involved from the MCG would be made in consultation with the AFL and Richmond Football Club.

Footage of the clash showed a group of people facing up to each other in an aisle before they grabbed at each other's shirts and punched each other multiple times.

At one point in the brawl, a man in a Richmond jumper is seen punching a man with such force that he flattens him on his back.

He then delivers further blows as the man lies on the ground between seats.

Horrified witnesses looked on as they traded blows.

The violence unfolded in the Great Southern Stand as the Richmond theme song was still playing over the ground's speakers.

Vision shows spectators trying to break up the fight as others are seen walking past the violence, and one man can be heard calling out for security.

A witness said her 15-year-old daughter, who sat three rows behind the brawl with her grandparents and cousins, was traumatised by what she witnessed.

"She is traumatised," the woman said. "She just came home and she said, 'I just, I was so scared'. This is not good enough."

Police said a 19-year-old man from Eltham was arrested after the incident and given an infringement notice in regards to riotous behaviour. He was also fined $322.

McLachlan was asked on Firday morning if wanted to see the man charged.

"From the images I saw, it would seem odd that he's not," the AFL boss said.

He also said he was seeking answers on why it took security an extended period of time to break up the fight.

The MCC issued a statement this morning, saying security and police were on the scene within a minute of being notified.

"The man was taken outside and arrested by the police. The matter was dealt with by Victoria Police," venue and event services general manager Gerard Griffin said.

"The safety and security of patrons is paramount for the MCC and the actions of this individual were totally unacceptable … and will not be tolerated at the MCG.

"We want all patrons to feel safe coming to a game of footy. Our security team will work closely with Victoria Police to quickly apprehend anyone who engages in anti-social behaviour and they will be appropriately dealt with."

Richmond declined to comment on the situation until the police investigation is complete.