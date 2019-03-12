Menu
DISPUTE: Two punches too many led a man to Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.
Punched dad and brother's girlfriend in same family fight

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
A SOUTHSIDE man who punched his brother's girlfriend was already on probation when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told he was subject to a probation order for punching his father, during the same family dispute on December 10 last year.

Lance John Conlon, 24, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman.

Police told the court the argument had started out as a dispute between Conlon and his brother, but had continued between Conlon and the woman.

Police said Conlon acknowledged he had "lost it” and appeared remorseful.

Defence representative Tim Campion said Conlon believed his brother was being disrespectful to their father.

But when the father stepped in to stop the dispute between Conlon and the woman, he had received a punch, Mr Campion said.

"The father intervened to stop the argument and ended up being struck.

"At the same time, the lady was in my client's face. He punched her in the face twice,” Mr Campion said.

Asking for no further punishemnt, Mr Campion said it was part of the one incident.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan disagreed.

"His father getting randomly struck is somewhat different from deliberately punching a woman in the face with a closed fist,” Mr Callaghan said.

"You didn't cause her injury, but it would have caused her discomfort,” he said, fining Conlon $600, with no conviction recorded.

