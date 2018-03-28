Pulse: What's on around Gympie region over the Easter break
THURSDAY
Gympie RSL
Rise and shine, with morning melodies today, with solo artist Roy Morris from 10.30am to 1.30pm - live entertainment with a two-course lunch special for $12.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
Glen Albrecht and Ricochet, a popular country rock band with a following. Find out why, from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.
Royal Hotel
Something for everyone with Luke Geiger, solo acoustic cover artist from 9pm to 1am and DJ Sean Bannister on the Deck in The Basin from 9pm to 2am.
Queenslander Hotel
DJ Cain from 9pm until late.
Empire Hotel
Easter party with DJ James Hill from 8pm to midnight and no cover charge.
Kenilworth Hotel
Just one of the Kenilworth venues participating in celebrations of the Kenilworth Cheese and Wine Festival, from early to 2pm.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
The Wog Boys rip it up from 7pm to 10pm.
Rainbow Beach Sport and Recreation Club
Matty Boi from 7pm to 11pm
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
Howl at the Moon pig on a spit night with Buzz Karaoke - carving the roast from 7pm.
Tin Can Bay Country Club
Shades of Grey from 7pm
Club 88 at Charlies Hotel
Rock on with the club's duo of DJs from 9pm to late.
Sunday
Gympie RSL
Bingo - eyes down at "Legs Eleven” - 11am.
The '50s Club gaming promo from 2pm.
Kin Kin Country Life Hotel
Live solo performer Matt Johnson keeps everyone in the mood from 1pm to 5pm.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
Well known regular performer Mitch Ditman, from 1pm to 5pm
Rainbow Beach Sport and Recreation Club
Destiny's Plan duo from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
The Widgee Brothers' All Australian Country Rock Show from noon to 4pm.
Tin Can Bay Country Club
Rock 'n' Roll Boys from 4.30pm.