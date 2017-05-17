Pulling in the crowds

Check out the tractor pull at the Show this year.

THEY are loud, big and powerful and they are back!

The Tractor Pull explodes as the power-hungry modified trucks and tractors rocket their way down the pull track to win the ultimate Full Pull at this year's Gympie Show.

There is sound and lots of it.

There is action and tons of it.

And there is diesel fuel all mixed together to feed the crowd this specular addiction.

So, what is the contest all about?

It's an irresistible force meeting the proverbial immovable object.

It's a competitive spirit.

It's brute force.

Or is horse power the king?

Come and be part of the competitors' take off where you can rev the limiters, scream the RPM's and watch where man and machine are pushed to the very edge to gain traction.

It's great action for all the family.

The competition will run over the three days of the Show.