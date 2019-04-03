Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Narelle Barnicoat in 2014.
Narelle Barnicoat in 2014. Shirley Way
Crime

Publican accused of supplying drugs to customers

Alex Treacy
by
3rd Apr 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE publican of a Gayndah hotel has been charged with a string of drug offences after a search warrant was executed under Operation Rowdy, which closed yesterday.

Maryborough Police's Criminal Investigation Branch acted on a claim that Narelle Barnicoat, 52, was supplying a dangerous drug to patrons of the Burnett Hotel on Capper St.

Mrs Barnicoat denied this, saying police acted upon the "wrong information”.

"You can publish my name but don't bring the pub into it,” she said.

"They came into my home, it's got nothing to do with the pub.”

Mrs Barnicoat criticised "gossip” in the town.

"If people want to know, they can read about it after I've gone to court,” she said.

Mrs Barnicoat was charged with three counts of drug supply, possessing marijuana and possessing drug utensils and will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, April 5.

Mrs Barnicoat purchased the hotel in 2014.

It is currently listed for sale for $500,000.

In an unrelated matter, a search warrant was also executed in Fielding St, Gayndah, resulting in the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Toben Farrell, for drug-related offences.

Mr Farrell is charged with importation of a controlled drug, 50 counts of drug supply and possession of things/utensils.

Police allege Mr Farrell was importing dangerous drugs, particularly the stimulant MDMA, through international mail, sourced via the "dark web” and supplying them to the local market.

Other unrelated search warrants executed on Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in a 60-year-old Mundubbera man being charged with one count each of produce dangerous drug and possession of a dangerous drug (marijuana), and a 53-year-old Biggenden man being charged with one count of produce dangerous drug and possession of a dangerous drug (marijuana).

gayndah hotel gayndah magistrates court maryborough cib operation rowdy
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Come out swinging in the country's last boxing tent

    premium_icon Come out swinging in the country's last boxing tent

    Whats On Fred Brophy's Boxing Troupe offers region's budding boxers the chance to go toe to toe.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Hero saves unconscious Nolan's workmate from 500kg angry cow

    premium_icon Hero saves unconscious Nolan's workmate from 500kg angry cow

    News 'That cow could have killed either of them'

    • 3rd Apr 2019 2:50 PM
    Man held hostage inside his home 'begged to live'

    premium_icon Man held hostage inside his home 'begged to live'

    Crime A criminal with an "unusually bad and long" history was behind it.