Maryborough detectives have charged a man and seized over $122,000 in cash and more than eight kilos of cannabis.
Crime

BUSTED: Tip-off leads cops to major drugs, cash stash

Jessica Cook
by
25th Sep 2019 7:43 AM
DETECTIVES have seized over $122,000 in cash and more than eight kilos of cannabis following the execution of a search warrant in Pialba on Monday.

Officers from Maryborough CIB executed the search warrant at an address on Tooth Street following information from the public.

 

Maryborough detectives have charged a man and seized over $122,000 in cash and more than eight kilos of cannabis. Contributed

A 48-year-old Pialba man has been charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of producing dangerous drugs, suppling dangerous drugs, receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

It will be alleged that during a search of the property police located approximately 8.5 kilos of cannabis in packaged bags and $122,155 in cash.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 17.

