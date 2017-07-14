23°
Public might need convincing of principles of politics

Shelley Strachan | 14th Jul 2017 5:30 AM

PUBLIC contempt for politicians is not new.

William Shakespeare wrote "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark” and legendary Queensland corruption fighter Tony Fitzgerald, who presided over the inquiry into political and police corruption in the 1980s, is now calling out our politicians to pledge their honour and principles.

He intimates public anger and contempt for them is worse than ever, a notion hard to argue with if you follow public commentary, polls and election results in certain countries.

The Game of Thrones that goes on in Canberra is no doubt replicated in the corridors of State Parliament and Gympie Town Hall.

The questionairre to test MPs on their attitudes towards accountability, integrity, nepotism, deception and the spending of public money received no response from a quarter of federal politicians, including everyone in the Coalition.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said he didn't respond because those principles were already inherent and enshrined in elected office. That may be true, but the public would love to be convinced of it I am sure.

Gympie Times

Topics:  corruption editorial comment federal politicians politics

