The mother of a young girl was left horrified this week after she says she saw a man sitting in a parked car at Central Shopping Centre masturbating.
News

Public masturbator shocks shoppers at Gympie centre

Philippe Coquerand
by
20th Jul 2018 3:24 PM

A MAN who allegedly masturbated in his car while it was parked in the Centro car park has shocked and alarmed other shoppers, including a young mother and her daughter.

Belinda Cunningham posted to Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach Buy Swap and Sell page on Wednesday:

"So the filthy germ who owns the closest white vehicle to my right was creepily staring at me while putting my shopping and my daughter in the car at central about 1.45pm on Wednesday,” she wrote.

"I actually said 'what are you staring at mate?' to which he just kept staring at me. When I drove off I looked at him and he's masturbating.”

A Gympie Central Shopping Centre spokeswoman confirmed a complaint has been lodged about the incident.

Another woman commented today she believed she too had seen the man, this time at the Mothar Mountain rock-pools.

Queensland Police say they have not received a report on the matter but have urged people to follow through with a complaint if they noticed suspicious behaviour.

