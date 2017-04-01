Public land nobody's concern

OFF TRACK: Doreen Beuthin has had to pay out of her own pocket to maintain railway land near her home.

IT'S not the impending clang of The Rattler that is upsetting Doreen Beuthin - she bought her house because she wanted to be near the railway - instead it's the rubbish.

Doreen has had to contend with the growing amount of work to maintain the embankment along the railway line and her Red Hill Rd home.

"My dad was a station master at Flinders St Station, I am a railway kid, I love it,” she said.

"That's one of the reasons I bought the house, to be central - so I would back onto the railway line.

"Only when I rang the railway tourist group I realised they were in a battle themselves.”

After the train stopped running, no local council orstate government has puttheir hand up to properly maintain the land between homes and the railway lines.

"Every department I speak to say it isn't their responsibility and they palm me off to someone else, who says it isn't their responsibility,” Doreen said.

"Land department now owns it, it used to be owned by the railway department. Ican understand their reluctance because they didn't have any money.”

Doreen has had to pay for trees and grass on the embankment to be trimmed herself.

"Right along Red Hill Rd, the council has never doneanything with it,” shesaid.

"Now, with the weather and the wind, the rubbish and everything comes down into our yards.

"I've got insurance but ifthe winds bring them down there's no way that Iwould be able to deal withit.

"On Boxing Day I will be80. I don't have the ability to clean all this up any more.”

With the land passing between hands over the years, Doreen said she has made calls to numerous government departments and council representatives, who all passed her on to someone else and claimed no responsibility.

Doreen said she has hadto pay for the maintenance of the public land herself.

"On top of that I had to pay an odd job man $600 to get the tops of the trees lopped off so they wouldn't bring more down on me,” she said.

"I still owe those people who cut the tops of the trees $200.

"I have done the calculations and (have spent) $1000 over the last three years.

"If I am having financial difficulties because of this now, a lot of other people would be too.”

With The Rattler receiving millions of dollars in funding to run again, Doreen said the maintenance needed to be looked at.

"The man next door is 70 and it's too much for him to take care of. There's others that aren't young any more either,” she said.

"That's why I feel like I have to stand up and yell a little bit.

"It's all about being nice to people and standing up for what you believe in.

"I have got a nice nature but I get very angry when they all push it on to someone else.”