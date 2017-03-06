Public Housing waste continues on Southside

SINCE my last letter to the editor (January 21, 2017) regarding public housing in Ramsay Rd, Southside, people still waiting for public housing will probably be interested in what has happened since.

My letter appeared on January 21, and two days later, the jungle was removed by a mowing contractor.

Another week later, on January 30, a housing officer came to inspect the property and following his visit, more contractors including an electrician arrived on February 3, and carried out more work.

On February 8, the painter turned up and did a bit of painting, followed again by electrician on February 9.

Public housing is still in demand in Gympie but this letter writer points out that perfectly good houses, or one at least, are stilling empty. Craig Warhurst

Another contractor arrived on February 10, and more work was carried out followed by the mowing contractor on the same date.

Another contractor arrived on February 22, and since that date, the place has been forgotten about.

If you are after a housing commission property or are on their waiting list, contact the local office and see if this property is going to ever be due for rental.

This property has been vacant since mid last year, some eight months ago, so even on by Labor standards, it should only be another six months before it's ready.

Wayne Plant,

Southside.