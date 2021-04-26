Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Several vehicles have been involved in an accident on the Bruce Highway near the Glass House Mountains.
Several vehicles have been involved in an accident on the Bruce Highway near the Glass House Mountains.
News

Public holiday traffic: Bruce Hwy chaos after four-car crash

Natalie Wynne
26th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person has been taken to hospital after a four car accident on the Bruce Highway near the Glass House Mountains on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called just before 1pm to the four-car crash that happened at the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash was caused by a nose-to-tail collision.

One southbound lane remains open however the spokeswoman urged drivers to avoid the area if possible with public holiday traffic already banking up.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

She said a second person was in a stable condition with neck pain.

That patient is yet to be taken to hospital.

glass house mountains sunshine coast traffic bruce highway
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Catch up on big weekend of news, drama, sport, photos

        Premium Content Catch up on big weekend of news, drama, sport, photos

        News From Borumba to Tin Can Bay and Teewah, there were multiple rescues in the Gympie region over the weekend, and hundreds of photos snapped at our many Anzac Day...

        Secret Palaszczuk Government emails to remain hidden

        Premium Content Secret Palaszczuk Government emails to remain hidden

        News Secret emails sent between Palaszczuk government ministers using their private...

        Social housing numbers jump 213 every year for six years

        Premium Content Social housing numbers jump 213 every year for six years

        News About 213 state owned and managed public homes have been added to the Palaszczuk...

        Flight delay forces passengers into 14-day quarantine

        Premium Content Flight delay forces passengers into 14-day quarantine

        News Passengers forced into hotel quarantine after flight delays