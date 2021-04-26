Public holiday traffic: Bruce Hwy chaos after four-car crash

Several vehicles have been involved in an accident on the Bruce Highway near the Glass House Mountains.

One person has been taken to hospital after a four car accident on the Bruce Highway near the Glass House Mountains on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called just before 1pm to the four-car crash that happened at the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash was caused by a nose-to-tail collision.

One southbound lane remains open however the spokeswoman urged drivers to avoid the area if possible with public holiday traffic already banking up.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

She said a second person was in a stable condition with neck pain.

That patient is yet to be taken to hospital.