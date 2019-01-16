Public feedback wanted on Curra CBD proposal

PLACE TO BE: The plans for a proposed Curra Town Centre at the corner of the Bruce Highway and David Drive are now open for public feedback.

CURRA'S long-awaited shopping centre is inching closer to reality with the proposed development opening for public feedback tomorrow.

The planned Curra Town Centre development is earmarked for the corner of the Bruce Highway and David Dr and is to serve as a retail hub for the region's northern communities.

Along with a shopping centre, the proposal includes plans for a fast food outlet, cafe, specialty shops and a child care centre.

A bakery, bottle shop and butcher have also been flagged as possible tenants.

Location of the proposed Curra Shopping Centre. Gympie Regional Council

A dentist could also be calling the attached medical centre home.

The proposal points to distance as a key reason the centre is needed.

"The current shopping opportunities are a small convenience store 11km north by road or Gympie major shopping opportunities 18km south by road,” the application says.

The child care centre can cater for more than 75 children, with an expected upper limit of 117.

Overview of the plan. Gympie Regional Council

Customers will access the centre off David Drive.

Expected growth is a major part of the plan, too.

In a report by economic advisory group Foresight Partners last February, it was predicted that by 2020 the areas of Curra, Glenwood, Gunalda, Woolooga, Gundiah and Bauple will be home to 6530 residents.

In the decade after that number will grow to 7180.

It estimated this target demographic will generate about $54 million in retail sales potential.

Curra CBD floorplan. Gympie Regional Council

This should reach $62.6 million by 2024.

An acoustic fence is to be built on the centre's western side for noise control.

The proposed site is currently a "temporary truck parking bay for heavy trucks”.

Submissions can made on the council's website until February 8.