It's very hard for the public to hear what's going on when they're locked out of the debate.
Opinion

Public can't hear when the council locks them out

scott kovacevic
by
4th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
GOOD news everybody: the Gold Rush parade is back in Mary St by popular demand.

The swift decision of the council to reverse the decision to relocate the event up the hill is a victory for public opinion, and for listening to feedback.

That said, it would have been nice to have never been in this position at all.

While more is still to come on which circuit between the parties broke down, there's one point which should be touched on already. Why was the festival discussion held behind closed doors?

The Gympie Gold Rush Parade is again going to run through the CBD thanks to public pressure.
It's very difficult for the public to hear what's being said when you lock them out of the house and set the security alarm.

Sure there may be some detail councillors must discuss which cannot be made public under the act; but that doesn't explain why the report can't be released to the people after the fact, with redaction if needed.

More than $33 million is spent by council on employee costs. Can no-one spring an extra $5 for a magic marker to cross a line or two out?

Compound this with the in-committee paranoia beaten into councillors that leads them to guard the information like it's Tolkien's One Ring and you create the Perfect Storm.

And like that film, everyone ended up flailing about in the water here too - albeit without George Clooney's stoic charisma and Mark Wahlberg's charm.

Fortunately Gympie'sversion has a happier ending.

George Clooney.
Gympie Times

