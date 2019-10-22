Pub chaos led to alleged beach mugging

THREE men filmed themselves during a northern beaches "property rampage" last year that allegedly left two pizza chefs beaten and a car torched, a court has heard.

The men, Jacob Arden Butler, Emre Bulent Biyikli and Zion Malikye Concannon, were ejected from The Bluewater at Trinity Park in July 2018.

From their they allegedly wound a chaotic path north to Palm Cove.

The trio stand trial for arson while Concannon is also fighting charges of car theft and assault occasioning bodily harm in company.

They have pleaded not guilty to those charges, but the three defendants have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of wilful damage wrought at Trinity Park.

Zion Concannon

"The three went on a property rampage... they left a path of destruction in their wake," crown prosecutor Claudia Georgouras told Cairns District Court.

Butler, Biyikli and Concannon jumped and ran over six cars in The Bluewater car park and from there headed to the beach suburb of Palm Cove.

"The three of them jumped on the roofs of cars, causing panel damage... they also filmed themselves while they did that," Ms Georgouras said.

At Palm Cove the trio stole a bike from chef Camilla Angonese.

The crown alleges Biyikli and Concannon attacked Angonese's coworker Daniel Antonelli and then all three defendants assaulted Xavier Castells.

Both chefs were allegedly punched and kicked until they blacked out.

"He (Castells) pleaded with them to stop; they laughed as they kicked him," Ms Georgouras said.

Biyikli and Butler have admitted their roles in the violent assaults and subsequent theft of the vehicle, but Concannon has denied any part in the two offences.

The trio then allegedly stole Mr Antonelli's car and filmed themselves performing burnouts in the white four wheel drive

Ms Georgouras told the court one of the men was overheard to say "let's go torch his car."

All three men have denied they dumped the vehicle on a remote beach at Taylor Point and set it alight.

"It was completely destroyed by fire," Ms Georgouras said.

The trial continues.