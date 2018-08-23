'Psychotic' drug effects blamed for weird day of stealing

CRIME SPREE: A Tin Can Bay man took his troubles from the Bay to Gympie.

A YOUNG man stopped using drugs after a "psychotic" crime spree at Tin Can Bay and Gympie, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

"You certainly made a nuisance of yourself on the 20th of May," magistrate John Parker told Rory Ethan Livesley, 23, of Tin Can Bay.

According to uncontested submissions to the court, Livesley's day of offending began at 6.45am at Tin Can Bay IGA and continued at the nearby RSL Club.

He pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods and stealing, as well as trespassing at the supermarket, in breach of a police banning order from February 27.

He also pleaded guilty to later Gympie offences of obstructing police and committing a public nuisance within or near licensed premises and failing to leave the premises when required.

All occurred on May 20, the court was told, starting when Livesley walked in to the Tin Can Bay IGA.

He picked up an apple and started eating it and a 750ml Ice Break drink which he began to drink.

Challenged by the manager, he said he had no money.

He returned at 8am and was told to leave by staff, before police located him at the Tin Can Bay Country Club and took him to Gympie police station.

At 11.45am, he went to the RSL Club, removed a $20 note from the till and bought a drink for $7, telling staff to keep the change.

He was still there when police arrived and told them: "I felt like I deserved it."

At 5pm, police were called to the Royal Hotel in Gympie, where they found Livesley "yelling and swearing" and a number of onlookers "hesitant to go near him."

"He kept pulling away from police and resisted attempts to place him in the police vehicle," the court was told.

Livesley's legal representative told the court Livesley had been traumatised by the death of his mother at the beginning of the year and had been "sleeping in the bush and couch surfing".

"He has been an ice user and has had some drug problems," the lawyer said.

Now diagnosed as "on his way to scitzophrenia," he had a psychotic episode on that day, the court was told.

It was uncertain whether the episode was brought on by "drugs or alcohol or both."

"He has little memory of what happened and had been "in no fit state to make a plea until now.

"He has stopped using drugs since. It's been wake up call for him," the lawyer said.

"He has little memory of what happened."

Mental health treatment had greatly improved his life and there had been no re-offending since.

Mr Parker said he had taken into account Livesley's mental health issues, "clearly exacerbated by drug use".

He fined Livesley $800 and extended by six months the operational period of an existing four-month jail sentence, which was to have expired on September 11 next year.

"You've got to keep out of trouble into 2020," Mr Parker said.

He also ordered Livesey to pay $7 restitution for the beer he drank."

"It was good you told them to keep the change," Mr Parker said.

Told that Livesley intended to attend the RSL Club in person to return the money and apologise, Mr Parker asked if he was allowed back there.

"Is he banned? You'd better phone them first," he advised.