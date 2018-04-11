Psycho burglar, qu'est-ce que c'est?

A MELBOURNE man has pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to a "bizarre” crime of trespass, after he was found inexplicably in someone else's Gympie home last week.

Garry Paul King, 59, of Cranbourne West, told the court on Monday he could not explain the incident.

Police told the court King was seen driving his car into the driveway of the Hilton Rd dwelling on Thursday between 2.15pm and 2.45pm.

He had knocked on the front door and when there was no answer, entered through a kitchen window.

The lawful occupant had arrived, located King in the dwelling and called police, the court was told.

King had told police he had thought it was his home (in Melbourne) but was aware he had made a mistake.

He told police he had a bi-polar disorder and thought he remembered living there.

"He was very remorseful and apologetic,” police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court.

King said he had been travelling from North Queensland to his home in Victoria.

"That's a bit bizarre,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told King. "You live in Melbourne?”

"Yes,” replied King.

"How did you think that this was your place?” Mr Callaghan asked.

"I'm not sure,” King told the court. "I think I had a psychotic episode. For some crazy, insane reason, I went inside.”

Mr Callaghan said it seemed King was mixed up but not entirely insane.

"Even though you might have been suffering confusion, it seems to me you were in possession of your faculties, so I will accept your guilty plea,” Mr Callaghan said.

He placed King on a $200 good behaviour bond for six months with no conviction recorded.