Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his brother David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.
Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his brother David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.
Crime

Psych review for accused brother-killer

by Christine McGinn
10th Dec 2019 3:25 PM

A man accused of murdering his brother with a samurai sword at a major Melbourne shopping centre and trying to kill his old school mate will undergo a psychiatric review.

Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his sibling David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.

He also is accused of trying to kill former classmate David Cammarata with a hammer in August 2018 while was hiding in plain sight for two years.

Dick then allegedly stalked Mr Cammarata to his work earlier this year and attacked him at a Flinders Street car park, leading to his arrest.

In a short appearance on Tuesday, magistrate Jelena Popovic adjourned the matter until February 24 for an independent psychiatric review.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

court david andrew dick domestic violence jonathan dick murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What SEQ drought declaration means for you

        premium_icon What SEQ drought declaration means for you

        Environment The drought declaration gives entitlements to farmers but city slickers could also be facing water restrictions.

        • 10th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
        55 children a day for 20 years, and telling it like it is

        premium_icon 55 children a day for 20 years, and telling it like it is

        News The Gympie director of the United Church Child Care Centre Kelli Radford celebrates...

        Gympie wins the 2019 Tidy Towns award

        premium_icon Gympie wins the 2019 Tidy Towns award

        News To receive such a prestigious award from Keep Australia Beautiful is a badge our...

        2032 Olympics bid could deliver Very Fast Train for Gympie

        premium_icon 2032 Olympics bid could deliver Very Fast Train for Gympie

        News Fixing the train issues that link Gympie to the southeast could be key factor in...