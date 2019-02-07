Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The PSPA was declared in relation to an incident in Mount Isa. Picture: Lachie Millard
The PSPA was declared in relation to an incident in Mount Isa. Picture: Lachie Millard
News

Exclusion zone, airport closed after chemical leak

by Antonia O’Flaherty
7th Feb 2019 3:27 PM

UPDATE, 3.45pm: An emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act has been issued by police in Mount Isa after a suspected gas leak.

The declaration was made just before 2.20pm and extends to a three-kilometre radius within the boundaries of Milne Bay road and the Barclay Highway.

Emergency services are responding to reports of an ammonium nitrate leak as a mine site.

Mount Isa Senior Sergeant Sean Wade said the incident happened at a mining site.

He said the only people in the area were employed in the mining sector and there was also a cattle station northwest of Mount Isa that had been informed.

"We've got an incident involving some chemical," he said.

"We've enacted a PSPA declaration to ensure that people don't go within the exclusion zone for their own safety.

"It's some chemicals that have come in contact with one another and have reacted.

"There is no immediate danger, it's all precautionary."

The declaration was made just before 2.20 pm and encompasses a 3km area within the boundaries of Milne Bay Road, and the Barclay Highway.
The declaration was made just before 2.20 pm and encompasses a 3km area within the boundaries of Milne Bay Road, and the Barclay Highway.

May Down Station has been evacuated and the Mount Isa Airport has been closed.

The Barclay Highway has also been closed, from north of Owen Stanley Road to Moondarra Drive.

Police are urging people within the exclusion zone to self-evacuate and to immediately attend the intersection Barclay Highway and Milne Bay Road.

editors picks mount isa pspa

Top Stories

    This is how much it costs to house one prisoner for a year

    premium_icon This is how much it costs to house one prisoner for a year

    Politics A NEW report has called for illicit drug offences to be decriminalised as it revealed the staggering cost of housing Queensland's prisoners.

    Calling all petrol heads, Gympie's best ute gig is back

    premium_icon Calling all petrol heads, Gympie's best ute gig is back

    News Gympie ute enthusiasts get their plans in top gear

    Couple devastated as builder goes bust

    premium_icon Couple devastated as builder goes bust

    News Life was good and left them unprepared for the devastation to come

    What the people say they want the Gympie council to do

    premium_icon What the people say they want the Gympie council to do

    News Council announced its February projects - this is what people said