26°
News

'Prove the human brain functions properly on vegan diet'

Letter to the Editor by John and Jenny Cameron | 23rd Apr 2017 5:28 PM
Jenny and John Cameron.
Jenny and John Cameron.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF JENNY Moxham and Diane Cornelius (The Gympie Times, April 18, 2017) want to prove that the human brain functions properly on a vegan diet, they can provide answers to the following questions that arise if all animal farming ceased, (as they want):

The war of words continues between vegans and local letter writers.
The war of words continues between vegans and local letter writers.

How will billions of farm animals be cared for when they have no owners and no homes? How will you stop them from dying horrible deaths from dog attacks, disease etc?

With a world shortage of arable land, how can enough vegetable crops be grown to support the ever increasing human population? Is mass starvation an option?

How do you stop the massive increase in deaths of insects (including bees), spiders, small animals and birds when the increased area of beans, lentils etcetera (that) have to be heavily sprayed to try to provide enough food for humans, or don't small creatures count as "earthlings”?

If Ms Moxham and Ms Cornelius can provide logical, practical answers to these questions, or if they admit their ideology causes insurmountable problems and back off from attacking animal farming, then we will accept that vegans can think logically.

The Camerons farm.
The Camerons farm.

It is all very well to want a perfect world, but that is another oxymoron. We didn't say that farm animals lead idyllic lives, (nobody does). We said that our cows are contented.

Apparently years of watching Disney style programs has muddled the thinking of some people who now try to humanise animals.

The war of words continues between vegans and local letter writers.
The war of words continues between vegans and local letter writers. Kate O'Neill

Human and animal instincts are quite different.

Cows loaded on trucks don't know where they are going.

Every day, cows are trucked to other farms, to agistment properties, shows and sales. Only that nameless ex-dairy farmer knew where his cows were going.

Once again, don't criticise farming until you visit a farm and see for yourselves, our farm is always open to visitors.

John & Jenny Cameron,

"Woop Woop”,

Lagoon Pocket.

Gympie Times

Topics:  dairy farmer letters letters to the editor peta veganism

Are 'Not for Sale' comments masking the reality?

Are 'Not for Sale' comments masking the reality?

Letter: Is the Mayor asking us to take his word regarding the future management and ownership of our water and waste assets?

The longest Anzac Day in Queensland - from dawn to Wolvi

SPECIAL ANZAC DAY: Australian diplomat and musician Fred Smith will address the commemorative crowd at Queensland's latest Anzac Day function, at Wolvi Hall on Tuesday night.

State's longest Anzac Day ends at Wolvi

Horse breaking injury near Tiaro - woman airlifted

TIARO EMERGENCY: The scene at Tiaro where ambulance and helicopter rescue crews worked to transport a woman to the Sunshine Coast, after she was injured in a horse breaking incident.

Woman hurt in Tiaro horsebreaking incident

Pleasure craft aground on Fraser Island after sinking drama

ISLAND EMERGENCY: A luxury Riviera cruiser has been run aground on Fraser Island after taking water overnight.

Injured man flown to hospital after Fraser Island marine emergency

Local Partners

Up in the air: Gympie WWII Vet recalls his service

Air crew deployment took Gympie's Vern Lilley across the world

Cooran students shine in Wearable Art category of Australian Body Art Festival

Isla (left) and Shayne (right) model wearable art at the Australian Body Art Festival. Photography by Davina.

This year's Australian Body Art Festival drew huge crowds

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to ANZAC Day in the Gympie region

ANZAC Day ceremonies will get underway across the Gympie region next Monday, April 25

Thousands expected to attend services around the region

What's open on Anzac Day around Gympie

Commemoration Service at Gympie's Normanby Hill Remembrance Park for the 100 years of Anzac 1915-2015

Convenience stores, coffee shops, hotels, chemists and bottle shops

'Fast' fundraisers to help out two causes

Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Gympie Cinemas screening FF8 for two separate charities

Logies 2017: Samuel Johnson dedicates award to sister Connie

Samuel Johnson dedicates Best Actor gong to cancer-stricken sister Connie.

Logies 2017: Dave Hughes roasts Channel Seven CEO

Dave Hughes hosts opens the 2017 Logies.

Hughes sends shockwaves through Logies audience

Logies 2017: Stars are dazzling as the night begins

Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinnson hit the red carpet.

Melbourne's rolled out the red carpet for tonight's Logie Awards

Logies 2017: Karl stays sober to keep his body a temple

After famously being accused of being a little worse for wear at previous Logies, Karl Stefanovic reckons he is staying sober because his "body is a temple".

He's laying off the booze because his body is a temple, he said.

Logies 2017: She's in white but they aren't in jackets

She's still claiming ownership of white, apparently.

LOGIES 2017: What the stars are wearing tonight

Who's wearing what on the red carpet.

Bachelorette 2017: Celeb bombshell ready to find love

She is pretty clear on what she doesn’t want in a guy.

move 2 the country in fine style!

9 Kintyre Court, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $310,000!

Are you looking to get away from it all and live in style in the countryside? Want a nice fancy smancy home on small acreage that will not break the budget and yet...

dont wait 2 long!

34 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000!

Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $220,000 ONO

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

&quot;MOTIVATED SELLERS&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $439,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

QUIET TOWN LIVING

Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Live at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a very handy position on Gympie's Southside with this very tidy quality brick home set on a 929m2 allotment. You've got...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

4 Zerner Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $395,000

An opportunity has come about to purchase 4 Zerner Road! Never before on the market is this neat and tidy brick home situated on 2.39 acres in the popular...

want just a really nice place 2 live!

107 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 4 $345,000!!

How good is this property for sale! Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is in a great location with views and has got lovely street appeal...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

Gympie's latest million dollar property sale

The property has sold for $1 million

Real estate hits the next level with this impressive sale

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

Good value drives Gympie property market rise

ON THE RISE: Investors are coming from everywhere, according to real estate agent John Cochrane.

Investors coming from all over as market continues to rise.

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!