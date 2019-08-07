Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters and Police pictured in the Brisbane CBD and marching down George Street to Parliament, Tuesday 6th August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark
Protesters and Police pictured in the Brisbane CBD and marching down George Street to Parliament, Tuesday 6th August 2019 Picture AAP/David Clark
Environment

Protesters storm Adani mine site, suspended from 9m poles

by MADURA MCCORMACK
7th Aug 2019 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTI-ADANI activists are reportedly staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site this morning, with at least two people suspended from 9m poles.

Frontline Action on Coal activists said they were "immobilising 17 machines and stopping tree clearing" by Adani at the site.

"With work begun and 450 hectares of habitat due to be cleared, we are calling on everyone to come up to the frontline as soon as possible and stand between Adani and climate disaster," the group posted.

"We can stop this mine, but we need your help!"

The Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were on their way to the protest action and that a team was being sent from Bowen.

The drive from Bowen to the Adani mine site is at least 6.5 hours.

The action at the mine site comes after extensive protests which have shut down streets in Brisbane the past few weeks.

More Stories

adani adani mine editors picks protesters

Top Stories

    SOLD..? New Gympie Golf Course five-year plan

    premium_icon SOLD..? New Gympie Golf Course five-year plan

    News Sale in final stages for prominent Gympie city acreage

    Truck crashes and leaves sticky mess on highway

    premium_icon Truck crashes and leaves sticky mess on highway

    News Excavator called in to clean up the scene.

    GYMPIE COURT: 3 people to face court today

    premium_icon GYMPIE COURT: 3 people to face court today

    News A list of people appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    Brave little girl helps cops nab Bible study sex predator

    premium_icon Brave little girl helps cops nab Bible study sex predator

    Crime Jamie Winston Harris in court on multiple child sex abuse charges