Black Lives Matter protest at Cotton Tree
News

Protesters fill park for Black Lives Matter vigil

Abbey Cannan
4th Jun 2020 3:44 PM
CHANTS of "black lives matter" are ringing out in Maroochydore as hundreds of protesters gather to voice their anger at the rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody.

Protesters gather at Cotton Tree Park in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to highlight the high rate of indigenous deaths in custody.
Protesters, mostly wearing black clothing, marched through Cotton Tree Park before taking a seat at the amphitheatre near the pool to listen to speeches, with speakers including Lyndon Davis.

Police are in the area but are staying back from the protesters.

More to come.

