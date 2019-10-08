Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is suspended from the Story Bridge in Brisbane as part of climate change protests,
A man is suspended from the Story Bridge in Brisbane as part of climate change protests,
Environment

Protester's bizarre apology gift

by Stephanie Bedo and Shannon Molloy
8th Oct 2019 10:58 AM

Climate change protests are planned across Australia today, with organisers promising 'disruptive' action to raise awareness of the cause.

If you got stuck in Sydney this morning, we hope you at least got some honey for your troubles.

"We understand today we are disrupting the city and we apologise for that," said beekeeper Paul Hoskinson who was handing out "sorry honey".

"As a way of apologising for the disruption we've created sorry honey.

"We want to deliver our message to Sydney and the rest of the world non-violently."

Me Hoskinson travelled four hours from Wingham on the NSW Mid North Coast to take part in the protests.

"Living in a regional area in NSW we're in severe drought and I'm really worried," he said.

The group has now gathered to continue its chanting outside Town Hall.

 

Protester hands out 'sorry honey'.
Protester hands out 'sorry honey'.

More Stories

Show More
climate change protests extinction rebellion

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Officer in shocking coast crash was from Gympie

    premium_icon REVEALED: Officer in shocking coast crash was from Gympie

    News A Gympie policeman received minor head injuries after a shocking crash on the Sunshine Coast.

    Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    premium_icon Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    News Hundreds call for full enquiry into Adrian Pennington's termination

    Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

    News One of the oldest fish Queenslander Fisheries has ever found

    Gympie abuse survivor beats heroin, still battling meth

    premium_icon Gympie abuse survivor beats heroin, still battling meth

    News Gympie court congratulates drug driver on her progress