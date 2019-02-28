Protester's bid for bail variation denied

NOT GUILTY PLEA: Greg Rolles protesting at Mt Barker railway line on November 21.

A MAN has pleaded not guilty to three charges against him in relation to a protest at Mt Buckley railway line in November.

Greg William Rolles, 37, of Gembrook in Victoria, pleaded not guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday to charges of trespassing on a railway, interfering with a railway and contravening a direction or requirement of police to remove himself from the railway line.

All charges relate to a protest at the Mt Buckley railway line on November 21 last year.

The matter was on Tuesday set for hearing in Bowen Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16.

Police prosecution told the court it would be calling four witnesses - three police and one civilian for the hearing.

Mr Rolles indicated he would represent himself in court.

Mr Rolles asked magistrate Ron Muirhead if he could vary his bail conditions where he was not allowed within 100m of Abbot Point railway.

He wanted the condition dropped to allow him to help keep a future planned protest "safe".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myor opposed the variation given the nature of the charges against him.

"He was there for the exact same reason," she said.

Mr Muirhead ruled that there be no variation to the bail conditions.