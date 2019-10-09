Protester blocks train tracks in Brisbane CBD
POLICE have been called to clear a climate activist sitting on the tracks at a Brisbane train station.
The incident occurred earlier this morning at Bowen Hills train station and police were warning commuters to expected delays.
The man, who was sporting a sign warning of Australia's record of species extinction, has since been removed.
Police have said trains are back up and running as normal.
Matt Watson who was at Bowen Hills station said the man wished commuters a "good day" as he was led away by police.
"Police were brilliant this morning. Had the chain cut and him out inside 20 minutes. Trains running again," Mr Watson said.
Elsewhere in Brisbane, protesters have swarmed parts of the CBD and say there have been multiple arrests.
It comes a day after a man suspended himself from the Story Bridge for several hours during a week of rolling protests by the activist group Extinction Rebellion.
A total of 29 people were arrested yesterday.