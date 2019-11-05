Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Claims of robbery as Vow and Declare wins

5th Nov 2019 3:03 PM

There were claims of a robbery at the Melbourne Cup after Vow and Declare saluted in a thrilling finish.

Jockey Craig Williams finally won the biggest race in Australia at his 15th attempt, fighting back late to hand victory to trainer Danny O'Brien.

But interference from Master of Reality, which prevented late-charging Il Paradiso from challenging Vow and Declare for the lead, drew an official protest from race stewards which was upheld.

Il Paradiso was promoted from fourth to second, swapping places with Master Of Reality. Prince of Arran finished third.

Master of Reality looked set to give jockey Frankie Dettori his first win but in a desperate finish involving four horses, Vow And Declare took an inside run and put his head down when it counted to win in a photo finish.

Il Paradiso attempted to move between the two leaders but saw his opening disappear as Master of Reality cut across his path.

More Stories

melbourne cup 2019 protest seniors-news vow and declare

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How 2 Gympie teachers wound up with share in Vow and Declare

        premium_icon How 2 Gympie teachers wound up with share in Vow and Declare

        News GYMPIE’S own Melbourne Cup favourite, Vow and Declare has come a long way since Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey first put his Cup bets on.

        Coast owners thrilled as Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup

        premium_icon Coast owners thrilled as Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup

        News Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local horse owners

        ‘B-------!’ Gympie horse wins Cup - Gympie goes wild!!!

        premium_icon ‘B-------!’ Gympie horse wins Cup - Gympie goes wild!!!

        Breaking HISTORY has been made and the good folk of Gympie will be celebrating way into the...

        Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

        Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

        Breaking Sunshine Coast horse Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup.