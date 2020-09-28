Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Protest stops work at Adani coal terminal

by ASHLEY PILLHOFER
28th Sep 2020 3:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An anti-coal protester had his attempts to stop work at Adani's coal terminal thwarted this morning.

Police were called to the Abbot Point site in Bowen after the man locked on to coal loading infrastructure.

Activism group Frontline Action on Coal claimed responsibility for the action saying it was in response to work continuing at the Carmichael mine site.

Kyle Magee, 36, walked into the port and locked on to the infrastructure about 6am today.

Mr Magee used a colourfully painted elbow lock commonly known as a dragon sleave.

A protester on the Abbot Point Terminal property has locked on to part of the infrastructure using a ‘dragon sleeve’. Supplied
A protester on the Abbot Point Terminal property has locked on to part of the infrastructure using a ‘dragon sleeve’. Supplied


The father of two said he wanted to "set a good example" and that "direct action" and "getting out there and taking your morality into your own hands" was important.

An Adani spokeswoman said Mr Magee was removed from the site just before 8am.

She said the man used a dangerous device to lock his arms inside welded metal pipes.

The person can either remove themselves, or the police are forced to use an angle grinder to cut them off the equipment.

"Everyone has the right to express their opinion, provided they are doing so in a way that is legal, safe and does not put themselves, our employees or community members in harm's way," the spokeswoman said.

"Today's actions by this anti-coal activist are not legal or safe for themselves or anyone around them."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

adani editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        47yo Gympie man found not guilty of sexually assaulting teen

        Premium Content 47yo Gympie man found not guilty of sexually assaulting teen

        News Judge says there was no evidence to support claims the girl lied to get her boyfriend to pay more attention to her

        Woman hit by car near Gympie CBD

        Premium Content Woman hit by car near Gympie CBD

        News Paramedics were needed in the middle of the city after she was reportedly struck by...

        QLD businessmen caught out with drugs

        Premium Content QLD businessmen caught out with drugs

        Crime Queensland professionals who led double lives as drug dealers and abusers

        IN COURT: 72 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court

        Premium Content IN COURT: 72 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court

        News 72 people are due to appear in a busy Gympie Magistrates Court today on a variety...