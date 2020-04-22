Menu
Don't be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers.
Protection is key when selling your car during crisis column

Carri Lucas , RACQ Technical Advisor
22nd Apr 2020 7:00 AM

Selling a car can be a daunting process at the best of times, but during the current crisis, it’s more important than ever to take the appropriate safety precautions.

Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers, a warm hello and a smile from a safe distance is sufficient these days. Put items like keys and documents down in a central area to avoid transferring anything hand-to-hand.

Disinfect the car before and in-between potential buyers and if you’re feeling unwell, consider deferring the sale or if unavoidable ask a healthy family member or friend to step in.

Illness isn’t the only thing you need to protect yourself from, also be on guard for scammers. Stay up to date on current scams via the Scamwatch website and trust your gut if something doesn’t seem right or is too good to be true. You can also contact the RACQ Motoring Advice team before committing to anything and signing on the dotted line.

By taking these steps to protect yourself and potential buyers, you can get through the process of selling the car whilst reducing the virus spread.

