Prosecution case against cop charged with assault complete

The prosecution case against a Northern Rivers police officer charged with assault has been completed.

Senior Constable Michial Luke Greenhalgh, who has pleaded not guilty to one count of common assault, has faced Lismore Local Court this morning.

The charge against him arose from an January 11, 2018 incident in Lateen Lane in Byron Bay.

Police were called to the laneway in response to reports of a naked young male acting erratically.

A Law Enforcement Conduct Commission inquiry considered the circumstances around the teen boy’s detention and Sen-Constable Greenhalgh was later charged.

The allegations were aired in a partial hearing before Lismore Local Court but after four days, the matter was adjourned to today.

Sergeant William Watt, who is attached to the Weapons and Tactics Policy and Review branch of NSW Police, gave his evidence on the final November day of the hearing, and his cross-examination has been completed this morning.

Defence Barrister Brent Haverfield has taken Sgt Watt through a range of aspects of police training, including the use of batons and tactics officers use to gain control.

The case against the accused relates to six specific baton strikes, allegedly inflicted while the teen was handcuffed and restrained on the ground.

In discussing tactical options used by police, Sgt Watt said when communication is not possible with a person police are trying to deal with, there are a range of other options available to police.

“Circumstances may exist where communication is not appropriate and they just move to the most appropriate tactical option to resolve the situation,” Sgt Watt said.

He told the court pain compliance, including the use of batons, was among those alternative options.

The court heard of primary and secondary “strike zones” police are taught in relation to baton use, including the hip to knee and shoulder to fingertip areas.

When asked by the defence, Sgt Watt agreed it was possible for officers to accidentally strike another part of the body if a person was moving about.

In his earlier evidence, Sgt Watt has said the overriding principle when using appointments was “that the force be reasonable”.

Mr Haverfield asked Sgt Watt about whether a person was necessarily under control when handcuffed.

“Just having someone handcuffed on the ground is not the be all and end all, it doesn’t necessarily mean that control has been achieved?” Mr Haverfield asked.

Sgt Watt replied: “Not necessarily, no.”

Four defence witnesses have so far appeared to give character evidence in support of Sen-Constable Greenhalgh.

The court has heard a further witness is to be called for the defence, as well as the accused himself.