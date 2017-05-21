Proposal to reopen abandoned Mary Valley quarry

REOPENED?: An abandoned quarry near Kandanga is the subject of a development application.

AN ABANDONED quarry in Kandanga could be reopened, with a material change of use application to allow extraction and screening lodged with Gympie Regional Council this month.

If approved it would allow up to 5000 tonnes of alluvial sand and river rock to be extracted from the site near the Mary River every year.

With the consistent build-up of material washed down from the river, the quarry's lifespan could exceed 20 years, the sand and rock being sold for landscaping supplies.

According to the application, which is open to public comment, the reopening of the quarry is a "land management strategy”, as without extraction the continued build-up on the site would make the land unmanageable and place other farming practices on the property at risk.

Abandoned without any rehabilitation undertaken, the original quarry pit is reportedly "unsuitable” for farming. As proposed, the extraction would occur in four stages.

WANT TO KEEP UP WITH WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE MARY VALLEY? Follow the topic here

Fine sand would be removed from the surface of the quarry in the first stage, with no digging beneath the pit's surface.

Screening and extraction would continue under stages two and three, and stage four would allow for the consolidation of all three extraction sites.

The quarry's boundaries would not extend any further beyond the existing fencing or encroach any further on the Mary River.

Progressive rehabilitation is proposed as each stage is completed, and the application reports no jackhammers, air compressors or mobile rock crushers would be used on the site.

No full-time staff would be working from the property, and one contracted truck would be hauling material from the quarry approximately every two days, with no more than four trips being made on any one day.