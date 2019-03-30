Property expert says Gympie one of state's strongest markets

Gympie's property market is outperforming some of its big brothers, including the Gold Coast.

AN INDUSTRY expert has dubbed Gympie one of Queensland's strongest property markets over the past few years as rental rates in regional areas tighten.

Propertyology head of research Simon Pressley said 1100 houses had been sold in the Gold City during the 2018 calendar year, the highest local mark since 2007.

"The 6.1 per cent increase in Gympie's median house price during 2018 was higher than each of the five municipalities that make up Greater Brisbane and higher than other SEQ neighbours Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba,” Mr Pressley said.

"Generally speaking, Gympie is a market which performs consistently year after year. The median house price has increased from $95,800 in January 2000 to $330,000 today.”

Mr Pressley said Gympie's most recent population growth figures were also strong, competing with and even outperforming capital cities.

"Population growth of 1.1 per cent during the last financial year is the same as Perth and a higher rate of growth than Adelaide and Darwin,” he said.

"Gympie consistently attracts people from other parts of the country for its lifestyle and housing affordability.

"The rental market is solid. The current vacancy rate of 1.4 per cent has tightened from 1.7 per cent two years ago.”

More data sourced from Propertyology and CoreLogic showed Gympie's 6 per cent median house price change to the year ending December 2018 was outperforming Brisbane, Ipswich, Toowoomba, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.