Properties and businesses have been lost, family homes sold

by Shelley Strachan

Gympie Times Editorial

LLEW O'Brien helped make it happen and the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman has welcomed it.

Yesterday's announcement by the Prime Minister of a Royal Commission into the financial sector is something few will frown on, I would think.

We love to hate them, but there really are plenty of reasons the time is right to take a close look at our financial institutions.

Ombudsman Kate Carnell said her Small Business Loans inquiry earlier this year had identified numerous cases where small businesses had suffered from questionable - sometimes unconscionable - conduct from the banks.

Farmers have been at their mercy for decades. Properties and businesses have been lost, family homes sold out from beneath people with no apparent recourse. Meanwhile banks' obscene profits and CEO salaries keep rising.

The rich get richer; the poor get the picture.

Let's hope this inquiry will examine past cases where small businesses and farmers were unfairly treated.

While there has been some progress in recent years towards changing the behaviour of banks, a Royal Commission will hopefully go further towards restoring the balance of power, justice and faith in the financial system.

