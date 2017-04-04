Proof is in the pudding: Mayor

OUR region's tourism is booming.

Gympie is outpacing other regions when it comes to tourism overall with a staggering 64% rise in domestic and 54% increase in international visitors in the past year.

This is due largely to the hard work that is being done by our council and by our tourism businesses in our region. We have been focussed on delivering our tourism strategy and in promoting this fantastic area of ours and our local communities are reaping the benefits.

Warren Truss and Mick Curran Jacob Carson

We have great tourism products and are only a two hour drive from Brisbane or less from the Sunshine Coast making Gympie an easy weekend away so we continue to encourage you to invite your friends and family up for a visit to see what we have to offer.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss at the opening ceremony of the Gympie ARC. Jacob Carson

With major new products like the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre and Mary Valley Rattler Project getting up and running this year, we are likely to see even more visitors.

The line for the water slides, easily the most popular feature of the ARC so far. Jacob Carson

On Saturday the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre opened.

The proof was certainly in the pudding as over 3000 people enjoyed this amazing new facility.

Depiction of former Gympie Mayor Ron Dyne, commemorating his instrumental role in getting the ARC project off the ground. Jacob Carson

The pool staff and council's social media pages were plugged with compliments as it became very evident that the community loved our new aquatic centre.

If you haven't had a chance to visit then we encourage you to make some time this weekend to stop in and have a look around especially those families that this week begin school holidays.

There is certainly plenty to keep the kids entertained and you can view first hand the great contribution that this facility will make to our community's health, well being and quality of life.