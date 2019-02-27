Menu
More than $63,000 was raised by parking fines in the Gympie region last year.
More than $63,000 was raised by parking fines in the Gympie region last year.
Proof Gympie drivers aren't being unfairly pinched by fines

scott kovacevic
by
27th Feb 2019 12:02 AM
GYMPIE'S parking rules appear to be a winner, with the region recording the lowest parking fine rate of all councils across the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay.

Data provided by Queensland councils shows Gympie's fines per capita last year was $1.24, narrowly pipping out the Fraser Coast ($1.33), Bundaberg ($1.62) and obliterating the Sunshine Coast ($6.70) and Noosa ($13.98).

All up, Gympie Regional Council handed out 1115 fines worth $63,713 last year.

The Sunshine Coast racked up more than $2 million from 28,145 fines, and Noosa served up a total of $765,415 in the form of 11,197 infringements.

Less fines are handed out here than anywhere else in the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast regions.
Less fines are handed out here than anywhere else in the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast regions.

Illegal parking brought $139,000 into the Fraser Coast's coffers, and $153,000 to Bundaberg's.

On average three people were given parking fines in Gympie every day.

By comparison almost 30 people incurred the wrath of parking inspectors daily in Noosa, and 10 per day in Bundaberg. Gympie's parking fines were a mere drop in Queensland's bucket, accounting for less than 1 per cent of the $54.25 million collected through parking fines.

Gympie cars are only fined at a rate of three per day.
Gympie cars are only fined at a rate of three per day.

LGAQ chief executive Greg Hallam said the haul paled in comparison to the $12 billion council spend every year.

"Whilst I understand the community angst and ire, the rules are there to ensure everyone gets a good crack at parking and we don't disadvantage the traders in the area,” he said. RACQ head of public policy Rebecca Michael stressed councils need to ensure parking was signed and marked to prevent ambiguity.

She said the motoring body supported revenue raised from parking fines being put back into public transport.

"Parking restrictions are put in place to ensure all road users and community members can safely park and access the roads and areas they need to,” she said.

Brisbane's 2018 parking fine haul totalled more than $28 million.

