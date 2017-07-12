Promising Gympie goalkeeper earns state selection

PROMISING YOUNGSTER: Shannon Nyberg has been selected as goalkeeper for the Queensland under-13 team for the National Championships in Perth in September.

GYMPIE hockey goalkeeper Shannon Nyberg has been selected for the Queensland under-13 boy's representative team for 2017.

The talented youngster, who started playing aged seven, was announced as a member of the team following the conclusion of the 2017 U13 state championships, which were held at Gladstone on July 1-4.

He will now prepare for the 2017 Australian U13 championships, which will be held in Perth on September 28 through to October 9.

Nyberg was picked by a panel of selectors, and played for the state at last year's national championships, also in Perth.

He will now keep goal against the best in the nation when his Queensland side faces the other states.

TRANSITION: Originally not a goalkeeper, Nyberg made the switch and has not looked back.

"I only let two goals in over eight games and received Player of the Match from the Tasmanian team,” he said of last year's tournament.

Originally not a goalkeeper, Nyberg stepped into the custodian's padding when his club team needed him most. He said he plays the game to make friends and learn new skills, and considers it his favourite thing about the sport.

"I was a field player until under-11s when it became my turn to be goalkeeper for my team as there was no permanent keeper on my team,” he said.

"I really didn't want to do it but my coach insisted it was my turn.

"After my first game as a goalkeeper I was hooked.”

Nyberg is a big fan of roller hockey, with his family deeply involved in the sport and the SkateZone and Gympie Roller Sports Club.

"As there was no roller hockey in Gympie at the time, my parents suggested I give field hockey a try,” he explained.

Like anyone who has kept goal in a sport, there is a downside.

"I hate letting a goal in, when I know I could have stopped it, and when my team mates get in my way and I can't see the ball coming,” Nyberg said.

"I will be training hard with my coach Jeff Daley, so I can play the best I can to one day be a goalkeeper for Australia.”

The U13's tournament will coincide with the Australian Hockey League - Australia's premier hockey competition for the third year in a row.

The AHL will also be held in Perth over the same dates, presenting an incredible opportunity for the juniors to watch some of Australia's best players live in action.