Outside Gympie Magistrates Court
Outside Gympie Magistrates Court
“Promises not enough” as man is denied bail in Gympie Court

Maddie Manwaring
10th Jun 2020 12:01 AM
A MAN has been denied bail after appearing in the Gympie Magistrates Court this morning on domestic violence charges.

Ngithe Lewis Pearce was charged with three domestic violence offences: entering a dwelling with intent by break in, assault occasioning bodily harm in company and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

The court heard that on May 24 this year, the defendant broke into his brother-in-law’s residence and assaulted him, leaving him with injuries and heavy bruising.

The complainant did not report this incident immediately, but reported it after a second assault on June 4.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson’s submission was that Mr Pearce be released on bail, as he was willing to comply with a curfew, wear an ankle monitor and seek professional mental help for drug, alcohol and anger management.

Mr Pearce asked Magistrate Chris Callaghan to consider this, said he would not reoffend if released, and just wanted to be able to support his partner and young children.

Mr Callaghan said it was on the defendant’s to prove he was not a risk for reoffending or interfering with witnesses, which he had not done, and said he displayed controlling behaviour.

He said the defendant’s “promises” were “simply not enough, nor was wearing an ankle (monitor)” and denied him bail, adjourning the case until July.

