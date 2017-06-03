Promise to back irrigation farmers' power costs

IRRIGATION HELP: Pie Creek strawberry and bean grower Rick Tramacchi says his solar panels have helped him weather the power price rise, but extra government help is also now on the way.

ENERGY Minister Mark Bailey says the state government will include farming and irrigation customers in its consumer bail-out of electricity prices.

He said the government had "acted decisively” to remove the costs of the Solar Bonus Scheme from electricity prices until 2020.

"This action reduced network prices and farming and irrigation customers will see benefits as a result,” Mr Bailey said.

These would be announced in a new determination to be issued by June 16.

"In regional Queensland, the government provides the Community Service Obligation, which ensures that where possible, consumers in regional areas pay no more for their electricity than consumers in south-east Queensland.

"The Palaszczuk government is also supporting regional business customers by providing $10 million over two years to deliver improved access to digital metering, information about tariff options and co-contributions to help customers invest in operation and equipment changes to manage bill impact,” he said.