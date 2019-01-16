Project manager fined $4000 by Gympie court for fraud

HIDDEN COST: A major construction site, not unlike this one, provided cover for a Noosaville man's fraud, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

HIDDEN COST: A major construction site, not unlike this one, provided cover for a Noosaville man's fraud, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week. Jann Houley

A NOOSAVILLE building worker who used his employer's account to buy building materials for himself, will permanently carry his criminal record with him when he goes for other jobs.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan rejected the man's plea to have the conviction not recorded so it would not affect his future job prospects.

Mr Callaghan backed police submissions that John Duff Parkinson's conviction should be recorded precisely so future employers could take it into consideration.

Parkinson, 45, who had already pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court to dishonestly obtaining property, had used his employer's card four times to buy building products which were delivered to a friend's property.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told Parkinson charged the money to other projects, including Glasshouse Christian College.

The court was told Parkinson admitted to the offences at this exit interview, accompanying his resignation from the firm.

He had attended Noosa Police Station on November 22.

The father of two had served with the military in East Timor and had a builder's licence.

He had been employed as a project manager, but felt his workplace was a "toxic environment.”

He had suffered "extreme stress and work-related pain at the time.

He had resigned "and these matters were brought up in his final interview,” his solicitor said.

Mr Callaghan rejected a submission that the offence was "not sophisticated.”

He accepted prosecution submissions that Parkinson had re-issued invoices to cover his tracks, attributed the spending to particular projects.

"You have pleaded guilty to the charge. You obtained goods and materials on four occasions.

"It was common practice to use the company credit card to get the company discount (on purchases).

"What you didn't do was pay the company.

"Instead you wrote up false documents showing the charges as legitimate and attached to the customer.

"A toxic work environment is no excuse,” Mr Callaghan said, contesting claims that the offending may have been prompted by stress.

"Your psychologist says your behaviour was "in conflict with your own moral compass (and says there is) a probability of post traumatic stress disorder, given your military service.

"You are certainly suffering anxiety and stress as a result of these proceedings. "You have no previous (convictions but) you were in a position of trust.

"You breached the trust your employers put in you. That increases the seriousness.

"I do understand that (recording a conviction) may hurt you in employment and obtaining loans.

"But future employers should be aware you have this blot on your copybook even if it is the first,” he said, fining Parkinson $4000 for dishonestly obtaining property from another, and ordering $4900.81 restitution..