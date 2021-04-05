Menu
Treasurer Cameron Dick visit the site of the Isis Highway upgrades with Bundaberg MP Tom Smith and assistant treasurer Charis Mullen.
News

PROGRESS: Upgrades start for Bundy’s busiest intersections

Rhylea Millar
5th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Local drivers are reminded to drive to conditions as upgrades commence on two of Bundaberg’s busiest intersections.

Pedestrian signals will be installed at two intersections on Takalvan St including on Heidke St with Johanna Boulevard and Walker St.

“The community has told us they want better, safer roads for pedestrians around this busy shopping precinct and we’re delivering,” State Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said.

“It means workers, shoppers and people who want to use Jubilee Park can safely cross Takalvan Street.”

“We’re upgrading the Isis Highway, have our funding locked in for the east levee and this additional investment in local roads will support jobs as our economic recovery continues.”

Mi Electrical is carrying out the works which will take place Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm with upgrades expected to be completed by the end of June.

During this time drivers are encouraged to observe signage when approaching sites and adhere to the reduced speed limits.

The project builds on the State Government’s $42.5 million investment on the Isis Highway and is in addition to the $5 million safety package which was rolled out on Bundaberg roads last year.

These upgrades included the Bundaberg Port Road intersections with Elliott Heads Road and Link Road as well as Goodwood Road and Maynard Road.

For more information phone Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au

