Profits ahead for Gympie businesses that act now on highway project

The Bruce Highway upgrade project will soon move into its next phase, by-passing Gympie between Woondum and Curra.

The Bruce Highway upgrade project will soon move into its next phase, by-passing Gympie between Woondum and Curra.

GYMPIE businesses of all kinds have been urged to get their share of one of the biggest construction projects Gympie is likely to see for a generation, the long-awaited Gympie bypass section of the Bruce Highway’s Cooroy-to-Curra upgrade project.

The project, which has already delivered a vastly improved road link from Gympie to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, is about to enter its final, longest and most expensive phase, from Woondum to Curra.

A Transport and Main Roads Department spokeswoman yesterday urged Gympie businesses to register their interest in working on the project.

And it is not only construction oriented businesses that stand to benefit from the five-year project.

Everyone from motel and other accommodation providers to traffic management and labour-hire businesses are on the invitation list, as are equipment hire businesses, civil construction, parts or service providers, and restaurant and catering operations.

“The industry register is intended to encourage local business participation in the Woondum-to-Curra project.

“The register is open to any Gympie business which provides any product or service which could help,” the spokeswoman said.

There is no deadline as yet, but as the project gets underway in the New Year, those on the list will be in the running to provide services on a sub contract , she said.

Although the register is not open to individuals seeking employment, a list of successful contracts will be announced and they are the people who will be offering employment.

“Early works have started and all structures have been removed from the new highway corridor.

Power and phone services are now being relocated and major works are expected to begin in mid-2020, to finish mid 2025, weather permitting.