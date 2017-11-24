Profit, rates: council financial details revealed

THE 2016-17 financial year brought a $323,000 profit to Gympie Regional Council's coffers, a significant upgrade from the previous year's $5 million deficit.

According to the council's annual report, $85.1 million was raised in operating revenue, almost $6 million more than in 2015-16, while operating expenses dropped by $200,000 to $84.8 million.

The total comprehensive income for the period was $11.2 million.

Of the revenue, $64.9 million was raised in rates and charges (76 per cent of the total), an increase of $2.7 million from 2015-16, while grants and subsidies accounted for another $8 million.

Interest received totalled $2.25 million, down 24 per cent from last year and 58 per cent from the $5.37 million earned in 2010-11.

Employee costs increased by $4 million to $33.7 million, while equity went up $11 million to $1.15 billion.

The council's cash closing balance was $56.9 million, down from $71.3 million in 2015-16.

Of the council's capital works, 39 per cent was spent on buildings, 31 per cent on roads and 13 per cent on site improvements.

Big jump in community funds

COMMUNITY organisations were big winners this year, with Gympie Regional Council committing more than $1 million in grants and event sponsorships.

It is a more than 50 per cent increase on the council's 2015-16 expenditure of $759,898.

More than $500,000 was spent on event sponsorship, including $360,000 for the Gympie Muster (with a $210,000 loan write-off), $35,000 for the Heart of Gold Film Festival, and $24,500 for the Gympie Show.

The Gympie Muster was one of the events sponsored by Gympie Regional Council. Jason Dougherty

About $203,000 was provided through the environmental levy, which was distributed to community groups like Gympie Landcare ($67,000), the Mary River Catchment -ordinating Committee ($47,000), and Private Forestry Southern Queensland ($36,000).

Of the more than $93,000 granted to community facilities, the Gympie Hammers Rugby Club and Widgee Pony Club ($10,000 each) and Gympie and District Pony Club ($9570) were at the top.

While the total amount of funding was up, funding of community assistance grants dropped by more than $43,000 from 2015-16 to 2016-17.

A total of $34,000 was also spent on events development including 2016 Cycle Queensland ($10,000), the 124th Queensland Eisteddfod ($9000) and $5000 to the U15 Womens State Hockey Championship.

Book it: borrowings up this year

READING continues to be a popular way to pass the time with borrowings from the Gympie Regional Library up eight per cent on last year.

According to the council's annual report, 450,000 items were borrowed by 271,000 people in the past year, an average of 1232 items per day.

Gympie Library's Lisa Ryan (left) and Beth Wilson.

Funding received through the State Library of Queensland also improved outreach, with almost 15,000 children attending coding and robotics sessions, a participation rate up 37 per cent from 2015-16.

The council also supported more than 120 community events, including Movies in the Park, Seniors Week celebrations like the Duck Pond Dash and Annual Concert and Award Ceremony, and Youth Week activities.