Professor debunks Pyramid, reveals second Gympie mystery

MYSTERY SITE: Anthropology professor Dr Sam Osmanagich at the site of the "Gympie Pyramid" in April.

AN INTERNATIONAL anthropology professor who discovered the Bosnian pyramids recently investigated the "Gympie Pyramid” as on his first research trip to Australia.

Dr Sam Osmanagich, director at the Center for Anthropology at the American University in Bosnia-Herzegovina, said while he did not believe the rocky structure at Victory Heights formed the basis of a pyramid it was an important cultural site.

The controversial rocky hill dubbed the "Gympie Pyramid”, that has attracted numerous theories of origin including it being the work of an ancient civilisation, is earmarked for removal to make way for the Bruce Highway by-pass.

Historian, Elaine Brown, proposed the structure was built by a Swiss horticulturist in the late 1880s after significant studies on it in the 1990s.

ANCIENT ORIGINS CLAIM: Land rights activist Wit-boooka shows rock indentations which he says were used by his Aboriginal ancestors to grind and prepare seeds and other foods at Rocky Ridge, in the path of the planned Bruce Highway by-pass of Gympie. Patrick Woods

Gympie land rights activists have launched a fund raising campaign to block the by-pass and protect the claimed sacred site and "place of healing”.

Dr Osmanagich, who has researched pyramids worldwide, said the site showed the past reshaping of an existing hill using stones, but with the structure lacking four triangular faces and obvious corners, it was technically not a pyramid.

"What we do have is shaping on a rather large scale using thousands and thousands of stones,” Dr Osmanagich said.

"And this was a huge undertaking with whoever came here and probably met the original people of this land. Whoever was reshaping this hill did know the secrets of the energy.

"I trust that aborigines were present during the construction process and that they understood it's multilevel purpose.”

Former Surface Hill Uniting Church and Hall, 2017.Attribution: Abbie Grant-Taylor

The professor also investigated a uniquely-structured wall surrounding the Surface Hill Uniting Church on Channon St that he believed could change modern ideas about Australian history.

Dr Osmanagich said the wall, built in 1868, with further works in 1890 and in the 1930s, goes against traditional European or Australian aborigine architecture and was reassembled from structures dating back between 5000 and 8000 years.

The same construction techniques were used in structures in Egypt, Mexico, Peru, Israel, Turkey, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina, he said, but it was the first he was aware of in Australia.

The uniquely-shaped blocks of Gympie's Surface Hill Uniting Church in Channon St that could be linked to megalithic civilisations. Contributed

"There was no doubt in my mind that this wall was part of the knowledge belonging to the megalithic civilisations,” Dr Osmanagich said.

The wall, 264m in length, is built from irregular shaped stones using no binding agent- including one with an L-shaped stone with 16 sides.

"What is interesting about this wall is the architects are British... (but) it is not in the European tradition to build walls or structures with stones with every one being of a different size,” he said.

He said it was the first of its type in Australia he was aware of and is a sign the continent had been visited in the distant past by an advanced civilisation.

"My conclusion is that near Gympie there existed a structure (or more than one) from where sections were disassembled, transported to the location of the church and skilfully assembled.”

He said in order to find the original purpose of the structure, the original site would need to be found, where carbon dating and luminescent analysis could also help in analysing its origin.

Kabi Kabi land rights activist Wit-booker says the so-called Gympie Pyramid, also known as Rocky Ridge, will be destroyed by Gympie highway by-pass construction, along with irreplaceable Aboriginal artefacts, including grinding surfaces and stacked rock walls, showing its past as a significant Aboriginal spiritual centre. He was at one point prosecuted for trespassing on a Bunya Nut Festival site at Belli, but the charges have been dropped, he says, because the state government is concerned that it is in breach of international law on the rights of indigenous people.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Dr Osmanagich said the "Gympie Pyramid” site should be saved.

"I truly hope that government will halt intended highway construction and demolition of such an important site for the distant history of Australia.”

A Transport and Main Roads departmental spokesman said several studies and cultural heritage surveys over many years at the site known locally as Rocky Ridge had not identified any areas of Aboriginal cultural heritage.